Rev. Jimmy Swaggart Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Family Asks for Continued Prayers

According to a press release, the "Reverend Jimmy Swaggart, the internationally known evangelist, gospel musician, and founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, is currently in critical condition following a sudden cardiac arrest early Sunday morning—on what was meant to be a day of celebration, Father’s Day."

According to family members, Rev. Swaggart went into cardiac arrest shortly after 8 a.m. at his home in Baton Rouge. Emergency personnel responded swiftly and were able to revive his heartbeat before transporting him to the hospital. He remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care.

In an emotional prayer service Sunday evening, Rev. Swaggart’s son, Pastor Donnie Swaggart, shared what unfolded earlier in the day:

“A little after eight, Gabe and I rushed to mother’s house. His dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there. I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time, and I want to thank them. They were able to get a heartbeat back. Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, his time will be short. But we believe God—we’re not giving up.”

"Rev. Swaggart, who turned 90 in March, has been a towering figure in Christian ministry for nearly seven decades. His voice and message have reached millions across the globe through television, radio, gospel music, and his Bible distribution efforts. He continues to serve as senior pastor of Family Worship Center and lead the SonLife Broadcasting Network," the release states. "The Swaggart family is asking for continued prayers from friends, supporters, and believers around the world as they place their hope in God for healing."

Further updates will be released as information becomes available.