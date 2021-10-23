Retirement debt eating up state funding to Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. - Nearly $1 of every $4 in state aid sent annually to Louisiana’s public schools disappears before it reaches classrooms.

A new report from the legislative auditor says the dollars are siphoned away to pay retirement obligations that cost $853 million a year.

Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack's review says the retirement debt payment amounts to $1,302 per student.

The Advocate reports that state aid for public schools totaled $3.9 billion for the 2019-20 budget year reviewed by auditors.

The teacher debt obligation grabbed 24% of that allocation.

The debt is supposed to decline over time, lessening the burden on school systems.

