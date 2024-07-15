Retired teachers can return to the classroom under new Louisiana law

STATEWIDE — A new law that allows retired teachers to be rehired in times of critical shortages is now in effect.

According to the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL), House Bill 967, authored by Representative Neil Riser, was signed into law by the governor in May 2024, becoming Act 394.

Educators would not be at risk of having their retirement benefits suspended or reduced if they returned to the classroom, as maintained by the TRSL.

The legislation below outlines the conditions under which a teacher may reenter the workforce:



Critical shortage positions may be full-time or half-time for classroom teachers, speech therapists, and school counselors.

Retirees and their employers will contribute to the retirement system during reemployment; however, no additional service credit or retirement benefits will accrue during this period.

For complete details and information, visit the TRSL website here.