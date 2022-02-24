Response to Ukraine invasion from Louisiana politicians

As the sun rose in America following the overnight invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, Louisiana's politicians have issued statements on the development.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has just become a pariah nation. Everything short of involving U.S. forces should be done to punish this action. This should be unrelenting," said Dr. Cassidy.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement upon Russia's waging war against Ukraine:

"Putin is invading and waging war on a sovereign nation and its people. There's no room for weakness in response. President Biden should impose swift, comprehensive, crippling sanctions on Russia. The only path to peace is through unwavering strength."

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) released the following statement on Russia's invasion into Ukraine:

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign territory threatens the greatest destabilization of the world order since WWII and constitutes a national security threat to the entire West.

"From impeding American energy production, to greenlighting Russian energy production, to dragging their feet on sanctions, to lobbying against legislation to hold Russia accountable, it is clear that the Biden Administration's appeasement approach towards Russian aggression has failed.

"It is past time for a new approach. We should impose debilitating sanctions on Russia's economic interests. We should return to robust American energy production to provide greater stability and security here and for our European allies. We should exclude Russia from global commerce and international institutions. Even though the best time to take these actions has passed, we must act decisively.

"America's prayers remain with the Ukrainian people."

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, (R-La.) is in the Persian Gulf this week. On February 19, he posted this on his Facebook page:

"I WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO MY CELL/EMAIL/TEXT 21Feb-26Feb. So, for those of you who know that when you contact me, you can generally expect me to respond pretty quick, I apologize that I’ll be out of commo for a few days. Overseas on mission. I’ll explain after I’ve returned," he wrote.

Higgins did post a Facebook live on his Congressional page yesterday, talking about his visit to the area to try to help American families get home.