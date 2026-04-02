Republicans kill bills to expand voting access for ex-offenders

BATON ROUGE – Republican lawmakers killed two bills Wednesday aimed at improving voting access for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals despite testimony highlighting gaps in current laws and barriers to participation. House Bill 270 and House Bill 361, both authored by Rep. Terry Landry, D-Baton Rouge, sought to address what supporters described as inconsistencies and logistical challenges in the state’s voting system. While neither proposal would have expanded the number of eligible voters, advocates argued they would ensure existing rights were more accessible.

HB 270 focused on clarifying conflicting statutes related to voting by mail. Under current Louisiana law, individuals who are incarcerated but not convicted of a felony are eligible to vote.

However, a separate law requires first-time voters to cast ballots in person, creating a contradiction for those behind bars who cannot physically access polling places.

Landry emphasized at a hearing by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee that the bill was not about expanding voting rights but about ensuring consistency.

“We’re not expanding the voter population,” Landry said. “We’re not expanding rights. These rights currently exist. We’re just making sure that these other folks who kind of fall in that loophole also get that same right.”

The bill would have allowed eligible incarcerated individuals – such as those awaiting bond, awaiting trial or booked over a weekend – to vote by mail even if they were first-time voters.

Initially, HB 270 appeared to have support from Landry’s colleagues. However, Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, abruptly moved to involuntarily defer the bill.

The motion passed in a 9–7 vote after all the Republicans on the committee voted in favor of the deferment. effectively killing the bill.

Involuntary deferment means that the bill cannot be brought up again during this session unless two-thirds of the committee votes to call it back and all other bills assigned to the committee have been heard.

No explanation was provided for the decision.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” said Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge. “This bill should have a fair hearing and a vote without somebody just deferring this man’s bill and not allowing people who are qualified voters to vote.”

HB 361 addressed challenges faced by formerly incarcerated individuals seeking to restore their voter registrations after release, particularly those not convicted of felonies.

Under current procedures, individuals must obtain documentation from a parole officer and deliver it in person to their local registrar. Critics say this process is burdensome, especially for those balancing work, lacking transportation or unable to visit offices only open during standard weekday hours.

Landry’s proposal would have maintained the documentation requirement but eliminated the need for in-person delivery, allowing for more accessible submission methods.

Charles Amos, a formerly incarcerated individual, described being required to obtain a letter from a parole officer despite not being assigned one after his release.

“While incarcerated, I followed politics and elections, and I wanted to fully participate in this because I know that it was my civic duty,” Amos said.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the absence of the Secretary of State Nancy Landry’s office at the hearing. Officials cited ongoing litigation related to the bill as the reason for not appearing, a decision that drew criticism.

“I am offended by the fact that the Secretary of State has decided, on a particular bill talking about incarcerated people having the right to vote, they can’t appear here,” Marcelle said, noting that election officials had participated in past hearings despite legal challenges.

Representative Ed Larvadain, D-Alexandria, framed the issue more broadly.

“We talk about voting integrity, but it’s voter suppression,” Larvadain said. “We have to allow people to vote. That’s the basic fundamental rights, we’re getting beyond that.”

As with Landry’s first bill, his second one was also involuntarily deferred.

The vote was 10-7 following a motion by Thomas as other Republicans followed suit. No explanation was given.