Reports: Smoke seen coming from roof of Caesars Superdome

Smoke was seen Tuesday afternoon coming from the roof of the Caesars Superdome.

According to Nola.com, the flames were seen coming from the building's roof.

The paper reports that crews were power washing the 10-acre roof on Monday to prepare it to be painted.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed to Nola.com that they were responding to a 2-alarm fire on the roof of the Superdome.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It was not immediately released if any injuries were reported.

