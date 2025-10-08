Reports: Last of Orleans Parish escapees arrested in Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Atlanta police has captured escaped inmate, Derrick Groves, according to a US Marshals source. He was found hiding in a home in the Atlanta-area.

Groves was the last of 10 escaped inmates that hasn’t been captured.

Groves, 31, escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center in New Orleans on May 16, 2025, along with nine other inmates in what has become one of Louisiana’s most high-profile jail breaks in decades. While most of the escapees were captured within weeks, Groves has remained at large for nearly five months.

He was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder following a conviction in 2024 for opening fire at a Mardi Gras block party that killed two people and wounded several others.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has described Groves as a “cold-blooded killer” with a history of violent crime.