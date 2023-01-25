Report: LSU overpaid football coach by $1 million

A state legislative audit found that the LSU athletic department overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first year as football coach, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

According to the newspaper, Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments during the 2022 fiscal year. LSU made double payments in May and June 2022. In May 2022 to Kelly's LLC, then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November.

According to a release from the Louisiana legislative auditor, LSU and Kelly "have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023."

Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract last January. However, he will also receive a $500,000 longevity bonus every July, and if LSU makes a bowl game, he will earn another $500,000, helping him average eight figures per year by the end of the deal, the newspaper reports.

To read The Advocate's full story, click here.

Here's the Legislative Auditor's report, if you'd like to read it for yourself: