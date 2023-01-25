Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Report: LSU overpaid football coach by $1 million

LSU Kelly Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
LSU Kelly Football
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:13:43-05

A state legislative audit found that the LSU athletic department overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first year as football coach, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

According to the newspaper, Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments during the 2022 fiscal year. LSU made double payments in May and June 2022. In May 2022 to Kelly's LLC, then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November.

According to a release from the Louisiana legislative auditor, LSU and Kelly "have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023."

Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract last January. However, he will also receive a $500,000 longevity bonus every July, and if LSU makes a bowl game, he will earn another $500,000, helping him average eight figures per year by the end of the deal, the newspaper reports.

To read The Advocate's full story, click here.

Here's the Legislative Auditor's report, if you'd like to read it for yourself:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.