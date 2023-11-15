REMINDER: Open enrollment for health insurance coverage underway

STATEWIDE — Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding Louisiana residents that open enrollment for health insurance coverage begins November 1, 2023, and runs through January 15, 2024. Families can review their options and select a plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace during this time.

Rate filings show an average rate increase of 1.3% in the individual market and 8.3% in the small group market for plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace, officials report.

Health insurers offering individual marketplace plans for 2024 are Ambetter Health of Louisiana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, CHRISTUS Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

“Open enrollment is the time to take action and make informed decisions about your health care needs,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I encourage families to shop around and speak with an agent before making a decision.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance offers the following tips in reference to open enrollment:

