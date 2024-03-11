Regular session begins; here's how to keep track of what's happening

The Louisiana Legislature convened its 2024 Regular Session at noon Monday, the third gathering of lawmakers so far this year.

Final adjournment for the 2024 Regular Legislative Session must occur no later than 6:00 pm on Monday, June 3.

Governor Jeff Landry addressed a joint gathering of House and Senate members along with statewide elected officials and said his priorities include education, insurance reform and the economy.

So far, more than 1,000 bills have been filed by the 144 legislators (39 Senators, 104 Representatives) for consideration during the 85 day legislative session which will include the state budget.

If you want to read the bills, you can search by bill number, summary or author here.

As a bill makes its way through committees and the houses, you can keep track of amendments and other changes on the bill's webpage.

If you want to watch a committee meeting, you can do that online here. Just click on the meeting you want to see, and when you get to the agenda, click on the "watch the meeting" link.

If you miss the meeting, you can watch the archived meeting videos here.

If you want to see what your legislators have proposed, you can look at each legislator's individual page and click on "my legislation" to see a list. You can find your Representative here, and your Senator here. Both houses allow you to search members by name, district number or parish; there's also an option to find your representatives on each page.

The Louisiana Legislature also has a smartphone app (LA LEGE) that combines information from the House and Senate websites into an easy to use format users can access from anywhere.