Registration open for FBI's youth program

FBI New Orleans, in partnership with the Tulane University Police Department, will be offering a youth program called Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program will run June 25-30, 2023.

The program is an overnight camp at Tulane University. FLEYA will give 30 Louisiana high school students between the ages of 15 and 17 an inside look at today’s FBI, while simultaneously exposing them to various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and practices, according to the FBI. Tulane’s campus provides an environment rich with the significance of education and the encouragement for students to pursue higher education.

Classroom training will be provided on various subjects including: cyber technology, investigative forensics, domestic and international terrorism, civil rights (hate crimes) and more. Information on the FBI Honors Internship Program will also be provided. Law enforcement professionals from the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and local police departments will provide instruction for this unique youth program.

Application

FLEYA Eligibility Criteria

Student is a United States Citizen residing in the state of Louisiana

Student is currently enrolled in a Louisiana High School

Student must be 15 to 17 years old at the time of the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA), which will be held June 25-30.

This program is only for current high school students (students graduating high school in the spring 2023, are not eligible)

Student minimum GPA of 2.7

Student must complete the entire application

Student understands they must be present each day of the FLEYA program; no absences during FLEYA

Completed application and essay must be emailed in PDF form to LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov. (Note: No Google Docs or applications requiring a password to access will be accepted)

Please direct questions about the FLEYA program to LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov.

@FBINORLEANS Community Outreach Specialist & @TulanePolice were at @KATCTV3 talking about FLEYA!

To learn more about FLEYA - Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA), the youth program will run this summer from June 25-30, 2023.

Link to application - https://t.co/1OQiWHfMBy pic.twitter.com/RAE58aLYT1 — FBI New Orleans (@FBINewOrleans) March 2, 2023

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel