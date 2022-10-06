Registration deadlines looming for November election

State officials are reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System [sos.la.gov] is Tuesday, Oct. 18. These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com]; at their parish’s Registrar of Voters Office [voterportal.sos.la.gov]; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies and disability services offices; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] or call the Elections Hotline at 800.883.2805.