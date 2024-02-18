Registration deadline for March election is this week

The deadlines to register to vote in the March 23 Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary Election are fast approaching.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Wednesday, Feb. 21. The deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, March 2.

This deadline is for citizens who have never registered to vote, as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

The Presidential Preference Primary is a closed party primary, which means only registered Democrats and Republicans will be allowed to vote in their party’s respective primary.

However, there are local elections in 24 parishes in which all voters may cast their ballots, regardless of party, if their jurisdiction is included. Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration—including party affiliation—before the registration deadlines.

If you're not sure about your registration, you can check it - and register if you're not registered - at www.GeauxVote.com. After registering, you can download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the March 23 election will take place Saturday, March 9 through Saturday, March 16 (excluding Sunday, March 10) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Secretary of State Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.