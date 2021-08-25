Regents: Updates on Louisiana higher ed vaccine mandates

Students attending public colleges and universities across the state will be required to be vaccinated this fall according to details shared with the Board of Regents today during its regular meeting.

Presidents from the Louisiana State University System, University of Louisiana System, Southern System, and Louisiana Community and Technical College System joined Regents virtually to update the Board on fall semester openings, enrollment trends, and COVID protocols.

Highlights from those reports include:

Louisiana State University System:

Student vaccination deadline: October 15

Students who opt-out must submit to regular testing

Fans attending LSU A&M home games must show proof of vaccine or negative COVID test result within 72 hours beginning September 11th

So far, 23,000 students have reported their COVID status to date, with 84% vaccinated, tested, or reporting a recent case of COVID.

University of Louisiana System:

Student vaccination deadline: Ahead of next class registration cycle

Students who opt-out must submit to regular testing

So far, 40% of students are fully vaccinated, with numbers increasing

Southern University System:

Student vaccine deadline: Before pre-registration for spring semester classes

Students who opt-out must submit to regular testing

Football team and coaches are 100% vaccinated, and the band is 95% vaccinated

Fans attending Southern University A&M home games in the suites (indoor seating) must show proof of vaccination, and all ticketholders will be required to wear masks while in the stadium.

Louisiana Community & Technical College System:

Student vaccine deadline: October 1st.

Students who opt-out must submit to regular testing.

To encourage vaccinations ahead of campus deadlines, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed reminded Regents of the state’s Shot for $100 campaign. Participating campuses are incentivizing student vaccinations by hosting on-campus vaccine sites where students receiving shots are given a Visa card loaded with $100 upon activation of the card.

As of Tuesday, more than 120 vaccine clinics have been held or scheduled on public and private college campuses, with more than 2,660 Visa cards awarded.

“As our campuses are opening up, I am proud our student leaders are committed to sharing trusted information with their peers and being vaccine ambassadors on their campuses,” said Commissioner Reed. “As a result, we are seeing stronger uptake in vaccinations among our student populations. This will help us get back to normal, which is something we all want to experience.

“Meanwhile, to stay true to our mission to double the number of credentials in our state, we all remain focused on our efforts to develop talent in our state, especially in support of our healthcare heroes.”