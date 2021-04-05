Reese Witherspoon project filming in Louisiana is looking for extras

A movie being filmed in Louisiana produced by Reese Witherspoon is looking for extras.

According to the casting information, the movie adaptation of Delia Owens's novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is currently looking for paid background actors.

The film will be shot in and around New Orleans and Houma in Mid-April through Mid-June, No acting experience is required.

Casting is looking for both adults and minors to fill general background roles. Adults will be paid $105 for 12 hours work while minors will be paid $80 for 8 hours.

To apply, those interested can do so on the mycastingfile.com website.

There, applicants are prompted to email crawdads@caballerocasting.com with the subject line CRAWDAD's GENERAL BACKGROUND

Applicants need to include their Name, Age, Contact #, Height/Weight, City/State of Residency and some measurements and clothing sizes.

