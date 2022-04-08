Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS – Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest music lineup, the Festival announced Friday. They will replace the Foo Fighters.

Their appearance is set for Sunday, May 1 and will replace the Foo Fighters who canceled all upcoming concerts following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This will be the Chili Peppers' first at the event since 2016.

The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is scheduled for April 29 – May 8.

For tickets and information visit www.nojazzfest.com and follow them on social media for the latest updates.

