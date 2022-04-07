Recreational red snapper season to begin at end of May 2022

The 2022 private recreational red snapper season will begin on Friday, May 27 in both state and federal waters.

According to LDWF, the season will run on weekends only (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) with a daily bag limit of three fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit. The open season will also include the Monday of Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

The Commission asked that LDWF take efforts to preserve quota for the Labor Day weekend.

The season will remain open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s annual private recreational allocation of 809,316 pounds. Louisiana’s ACL of 816,233 has been reduced by 6,918 pounds to cover Louisiana’s overrun of landings during the 2021 season.

LDWF also reminds anglers that amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons are open until May 31, but will be closed from June 1 through July 30.

Resident and Non-Resident Recreational Anglers:



Must possess valid Louisiana Basic and Saltwater Recreational Fishing Licenses as well as a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit(free of charge) to fish for or possess red snapper, as well as other offshore species.

Anglers get a ROLP via the ROLP websiteor smartphone application (Google Play or iTunes). Once you have registered, save an electronic copy on your mobile device or print a copy of your ROLP indicating your valid ROLP and carry it on your person along with applicable licenses while fishing offshore.

State For-Hire Charter Vessels:



State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of Mexico charter/headboat permit for reef fish) are not allowed to fish in federal waters.

Must also possess a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit(free of charge) to fish for or possess red snapper, as well as other offshore species.

May only fish for red snapper in state waters (within the 9 nautical mile state water boundary), when the Louisiana recreational red snapper season is open.

Federal For-Hire Charter Vessels:



Vessels with federal reef fish for-hire permits will remain under federal regulations and may only fish during federally established seasons.

May only fish in federal waters during the federal for-hire season – Check the Gulf Council website for dates in the coming weeks.

If a federal for-hire charter captain also holds a Louisiana charter license, he/she may also fish state waters only when the federal for-hire charter season overlaps with the Louisiana season.

For more information on the season and reporting red snapper collection, click here.

