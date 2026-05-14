Recall petition filed against AG

UPDATE: The two Baton Rouge women who filed paperwork to recall the governor have now filed paperwork to recall Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The women, Marian Gbaiwon Hills and Katilyn Steper, filed the petition to recall Murrill with the Secretary of State on Wednesday.

The petition says they want to recall Murrill because of "a lack of fairness and accountability, using taxpayer dollars to push personal religious and political agendas, pushing religion into public schools, undermining the voices of voters in majority-Black communities and government overreach into women's healthcare decisions."

Under Louisiana law, the petition must be signed by at least 20 percent of the active electors. That would be about 500,000 voters. The signed and dated petition shall be submitted to the Registrar of Voters for each parish not later than 180 days after the day on which the copy of the petition was filed with the Secretary of State's office - which was May 13, 2026.

To read the details about how recalls work in Louisiana, click here.