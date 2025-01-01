REACTION: Law enforcement, elected officials react to New Orleans

As news of the attack on New Orleans' French Quarter spread on New Year's Day, law enforcement and elected officials issued statements and posted their comments and reactions on social media.

President Joe Biden issued the following statement:

I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight. The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.

I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities.

President-Elect Donald Trump issued the following statement:

According to WAFB, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called it “a horrific act of violence” and said he and his wife were “praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.” He urged people to avoid the area.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La:

“The attack on Bourbon Street this morning was evil.

I’m praying for every victim of this violence and am grateful to all the first responders who rushed toward danger to help the innocent today.

Every resource that law enforcement needs to get answers about this barbaric act should be made available.”

Here's a statement from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill

The Louisiana Democratic Party:

From the Covington Police Department:

From the Baton Rouge Police Department: