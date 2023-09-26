Rapides Parish woman arrested on arson charges linked to wildfires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Multiple wildfires in Rapides Parish that spread to Vernon Parish have resulted in the arrest of a Rapides Parish woman.

On September 22, 2023, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Enforcement Division investigators arrested Laura Mclaughlin of Pitkin.

According to LDAF, in the early morning hours of August 24, 2023, LDAF fire crews and the Plainview Fire Department were responding to several wildfires set in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish. LDAF enforcement investigators, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office detectives and Office of State Fire Marshal deputies immediately began investigating the wildfires as arson was suspected as the cause.

Officials report the fires, which started in Rapides Parish and burned into Vernon Parish, consumed more than 7,000 acres of timber and one residence. These fires have raged for a number of days and continue to be monitored. The total value of timber burned is estimated to be in excess of $2 million. Suppression costs associated with these fires are estimated at $2.7 million.

Mclaughlin was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on four counts of simple arson and one count of obstruction of justice, authorities say. Bail was set at $25,000.

The crime of simple arson, if the damage is five hundred dollars or more, carries a fine of not more than $15,000 and imprisonment at hard labor for not more than 15 years. If the damage is less than $500, the offender shall be fined not more than $2,500 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than five years, or both.

The public is urged to report all forestry-related crimes to LDAF's 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.