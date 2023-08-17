Raising Cane's to donate portion of profits in support of Maui relief efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. — Beginning today, August 17, 2023, all Raising Cane's restaurants will donate a portion of proceeds to Mauian relief efforts.

The chicken finger restaurant has pledged to donate 15% of profits in support of the operations of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc. (KHAKO).

These centers provide essential aid and resources to those experiencing homelessness in the aftermath of the Maui wildfire. For more information or to donate, visit the KHAKO website here.

The restaurant's goal is to raise more than $125,000, according to the offical Raising Cane's Twitter page.