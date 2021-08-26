Raising Cane's celebrates 25 years with $25M donation to communities nationwide

25 years after Todd Graves opened his first Raising Cane's location at the gates of LSU in Baton Rouge, he is giving back to communities nationwide - starting in his home state.

Wednesday, Graves announced that Raising Cane's will support nonprofits, schools, organizations, and more across the country with a $25 million donation to communities coast-to-coast over the next 12 months.

He kicked off the donations by presenting a check for $25,000 to both the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Feeding Louisiana. The check presentation was held at Graves' first location, dubbed "The Mothership."

Schools and non-profits in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and 28 other Raising Cane's states are eligible.

In addition to the $25 million donation, Cane's is contributing $5 million to the Benson Capital Fund to support leadership, business, and economic development across the Gulf South.

"Raising Cane's was a college dream. It started here in the North Gates of LSU," he said Wednesday. "I actually got the worst grade in my business planning class because the teacher thought a place serving just chicken fingers in South Louisiana where we are known for our Cajun and Creole food wouldn't work. But I didn't let that discourage me, I actually used it as fuel."

Since 1996, Cane's has grown to nearly 600 locations across the country.

