Raising Cane's celebrates 25 years with $25M donation to communities nationwide

Posted at 8:22 PM, Aug 25, 2021
25 years after Todd Graves opened his first Raising Cane's location at the gates of LSU in Baton Rouge, he is giving back to communities nationwide - starting in his home state.

Wednesday, Graves announced that Raising Cane's will support nonprofits, schools, organizations, and more across the country with a $25 million donation to communities coast-to-coast over the next 12 months.

He kicked off the donations by presenting a check for $25,000 to both the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Feeding Louisiana. The check presentation was held at Graves' first location, dubbed "The Mothership."

Schools and non-profits in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and 28 other Raising Cane's states are eligible.

In addition to the $25 million donation, Cane's is contributing $5 million to the Benson Capital Fund to support leadership, business, and economic development across the Gulf South.

"Raising Cane's was a college dream. It started here in the North Gates of LSU," he said Wednesday. "I actually got the worst grade in my business planning class because the teacher thought a place serving just chicken fingers in South Louisiana where we are known for our Cajun and Creole food wouldn't work. But I didn't let that discourage me, I actually used it as fuel."

Since 1996, Cane's has grown to nearly 600 locations across the country.

