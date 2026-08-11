Qualifying wrapped up Friday for the November election: What's on your ballot?

Qualifying was August 5 through 7 for the November election. Quite a few seats were filled automatically when only one person qualified for the post.
Here's some information for voters:
- The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an OMV Office is October 5.
- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is October 13.
- Early voting is October 20-27 (excluding Sunday, October 25) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
- The deadline for a Registrar of Voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is November 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
- On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Here's what's on the ballot:
All voters will decide one of Louisiana's seats in the U.S. Senate:
"Jamie" Davis, Democrat
Julia Letlow, Republican
All state voters also will decide 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution:
Proposed Amendment No. 1
Act 39 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 21(K)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem tax exemptions; to provide relative to the ad valorem tax exemption for certain disabled veterans and their surviving spouses; to allow for the transfer of certain exemptions by a surviving spouse; to provide for limitations; to provide for effectiveness; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.
Do you support an amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who receives the additional property tax exemption, to make a one-time transfer of the additional property tax exemption to a subsequent qualifying property? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(K)(1))
Proposed Amendment No. 2
Act 273 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 23(C) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem property tax millage rate adjustments; to provide for maximum authorized millage rates; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate without losing its ability to adjust to the maximum authorized millage rate from a prior year's reassessment? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 23(C))
Proposed Amendment No. 3
Act 271 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article I, Section 18(C) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the right to bail; to prohibit bail for offenders who have been convicted of certain offenses; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to prohibit a defendant from being released on any post-conviction bail if the defendant is convicted of an aggravated offense against a minor child? (Adds Article I, Section 18(C))
Proposed Amendment No. 4
Act 414 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article IV, Section 3(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, to provide for the term limit for the office of the governor; to provide for a lifetime term limit; to provide that the limit is not limited to service in successive terms; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to prohibit a person who has served more than one and one-half terms as governor from being elected as governor for any future term? (Amends Article IV, Section 3(B))
Proposed Amendment No. 5
Act 606 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to application of certain state monies to state retirement system unfunded accrued liability; to remove requirement that such monies be applied to the oldest system liabilities first; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to authorize a state retirement system to apply any nonrecurring state monies it receives to any of its unfunded accrued liability rather than requiring application to its oldest unfunded accrued liability? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii))
Proposed Amendment No. 6
Act 274 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article VII, Section 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxation; to extend an ad valorem tax exemption for property owners who are sixty-five years of age or older; to provide for the amount of the exemption; to provide for requirements and limitations; to provide for implementation of the exemption by parishes and municipalities; to prohibit the reappraisal and valuation of property for purposes of millage adjustments under certain circumstances; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))
Proposed Amendment No. 7
Act 607 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 14(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to water utility service lines; to provide for the use of public funds to remove or replace drinking water utility service lines located on property owned by utility customers; to provide relative to identifying, inventorying water utility service lines made of or affected by certain hazardous materials; to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.
Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of public funds by a political subdivision for the purpose of identifying, inventorying, removing or replacing drinking water utility service lines made of or affected by materials as specified or prescribed by the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, promulgated October 30, 2024, or subsequent promulgation, on property owned by utility customers? (Amends Article VII, Section 14)
Proposed Amendment No. 8
Act 277 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article I, Section 4(B)(4) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the right to property; to prohibit expropriation by foreign adversaries; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to prohibit expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary? (Amends Article I, Section 4(B)(4))
Proposed Amendment No. 9
Act 220 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxation; to provide for assessment of property for ad valorem tax purposes; to provide with respect to the special assessment level; to provide with respect to the income limit associated with qualifying for the special assessment level; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii))
Proposed Amendment No. 10
Act 272 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article VII, Section 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxes; to authorize the exemption of certain property from ad valorem taxes subject to conditions provided in law; to require the legislature to enact laws relative to implementation of the exemption; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.
Do you support an amendment to allow property tax exemptions for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated, and to require the legislature to enact laws providing for administration of these exemptions? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))
PARISH BALLOTS
There are multiple races and propositions in each parish. Here are ballot items by parish; which race you vote in will depend on where you live. You can see your personal ballot at geauxvote.com.
ACADIA PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B
Valerie Gotch Garrett, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D
Royal Colbert, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. A
Scott J. Privat, Republican
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. F
David M. Smith, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. J
Angela H. Wagar, Republican
District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court
Kristian Earles, Republican
Donald "Don" Landry, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Crowley
John Stefanski, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Eunice
Paul Brown, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Rayne
Luke Beslin, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Crowley
Glenn J. Deville, Democrat
City Marshal City Court, City of Eunice
Terry J. Darbonne, Republican
Michael DeVillier, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Rayne
Stacy Ancelet, No Party
Member of School Board District 1
James Etta P. David, Democrat
Member of School Board District 2
Tran Daigle, Republican
Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe, Republican
Member of School Board District 3
Angella Abshire, Republican
James "Jimbo" Armentor, Republican
Rena Richard Bertrand, Republican
Tonya Breaux, Republican
Member of School Board District 4
Rebecca Foux Atkinson, Republican
Jonas Thibodeaux, Republican
Member of School Board District 5
"Steve" Jones, Republican
Member of School Board District 6
"Ike" Richard, Republican
Member of School Board District 7
Wendell Pruhomme, No Party
Member of School Board District 8
"Jeff" Hebert, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Joseph Wayne Doucet, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Cindy Burleigh Walters, Republican
Christopher Savoy, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Joel D. "Joe" Cart, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Lawrence "Rusty" Broussard, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Paul L. Faulk, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Donald Borges, Republican
Dylan Hebert, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Murphy Lanthier, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Douglas Short, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Cheryl Myers, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Suzellen "Susie" Stroderd Lopez, No Party
Mayor City of Crowley
"Clint" Cradeur, Republican
Chad Monceaux, Republican
Mayor City of Eunice
Scott A. Fontenot, No Party
M. Guillory, No Party
Van Reed, Republican
Mayor City of Rayne
Eric Jolivette, Democrat
"Chuck" Robichaux, Republican
Mayor Town of Basile
Mark Denette, Republican
Latoya Ivory, Democrat
Herbert "Ripp" Rippeon, Republican
Mayor Town of Church Point
Ryan "Spanky" Meche, Republican
Mayor Town of Duson
Johnny P. Thibodeaux, Republican
Mayor Town of Iota
Jude K. Sittig, Republican
Mayor Village of Estherwood
Donna Bertrand, Republican
Robert James Simon Jr., Democrat
Mayor Village of Mermentau
Kevin Myers, Republican
Mayor Village of Morse
Steven M. Kibodeaux, Republican
Chief of Police City of Crowley
Jerry Braun, No Party
Troy Hebert, No Party
Chief of Police City of Eunice
Kyle LeBouef, Republican
Chief of Police City of Rayne
Carroll Stelly, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Basile
Victor Fontenot, Republican
Nicholas Paul Richardson, No Party
Chief of Police Town of Church Point
Terrance Garrick Jr., Republican
Dale J. Thibodeaux, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Iota
David "Scotty" Pousson, Democrat
Chief of Police Village of Estherwood
Wayne Welsh, Republican
Chief of Police Village of Mermentau
Nicholas Cooley, Republican
Lucas Smith, Republican
Chief of Police Village of Morse
Barton Kibodeaux, Republican
Alderman at Large City of Crowley
Charles "Chuck" Ashby Jr., Republican
Alderman at Large City of Eunice
Marion "Nootsie" Sattler, Republican
Alderman at Large City of Rayne
Lindell J. "Pete" Babineaux, Republican
Alderman at Large Town of Basile
Otis Johnson, Democrat
"Tim" Lavergne, Democrat
Alderman District 1, Town of Basile
Jessica Ceaser, Democrat
Alderman Ward 1, City of Rayne
Byron J. Domingue, Democrat
Charles "Pop" Leblanc, Democrat
Brian Seth Mouton, Democrat
Alderman Ward 1, Division A, City of Crowley
Jeffrey C. Dore, Republican
Alderman Ward 1, Division B, City of Crowley
Katie S. Chiasson, Republican
Alderman Ward 1, Town of Church Point
Certerra "Chops" Joseph, Democrat
Gene Malbrough, Democrat
Alderman Ward 2, City of Rayne
Linda Alleman Conroy, Republican
Kenneth Guidry, Republican
Alderman Ward 2, Division A, City of Crowley
"Brad" Core, Republican
Alderman Ward 2, Division B, City of Crowley
Sandra "Sandy" Marx, Republican
Alderman Ward 2, Town of Church Point
Drilma "Joy" Daigle, Republican
Alderman Ward 3, City of Rayne
Calise Doucet, Republican
Alderman Ward 3, Division A, City of Crowley
Tracy "Trey" Garrick, No Party
Vernon "Step" Martin, Democrat
Alderman Ward 3, Division B, City of Crowley
Smokey O. Wheeler, Democrat
Byron K. Wilridge Sr., Democrat
Alderman Ward 3, Town of Church Point
Patrick Dale O'Pry, No Party
Alderman Ward 4, City of Rayne
James "Jimmy" Fontenot, No Party
Alderman Ward 4, Division A, City of Crowley
Richard "Dickie" Latiolais, Republican
Alderman Ward 4, Division B, City of Crowley
Sherard M. Joseph, Democrat
Samuel "Sammy" Reggie III, No Party
Alderman Ward 4, Town of Church Point
Dale Wimberley, Republican
Alderman Ward 5, Town of Church Point
Lydia Guidry, Republican
Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice
"Jackie JuJu" Landry, Democrat
Germaine Simpson, Democrat
Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice
Randall "Randy" Reed, Republican
Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile (3 to be elected)
Melissa Bergeron Clavier, Republican
Bryan L. Goodley, No Party
John "JJ" Jenkins, Republican
Nickolas "Nick" Labauve, No Party
Kristy Miller, Republican
Charetha Ceaser Rankins, Democrat
Aldermen Town of Duson (5 to be elected)
Glenn C. Cormier, Republican
Blake Credeur, No Party
Coby J. Duhon, Republican
"Steve" Hanks, No Party
John "Johnny" Lagneaux II, Republican
Andrew "Maxis" Malaxonis, No Party
Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, Republican
Aldermen Town of Iota (5 to be elected)
James Quillan Bertrand, Republican
Heather Faulk, Republican
Brandon Hebert, Republican
Shea A. Lantz, Republican
Morris "Dukey" Ledet, Republican
Seth Manuel, Republican
Aldermen Village of Estherwood (3 to be elected)
Laney Broussard, Republican
Darla Lebeouf, Republican
Stephen Smith, Republican
Aldermen Village of Mermentau (3 to be elected)
Charles Clinch, Republican
Amber Thibodeaux Hargrave, Republican
Darla L. Istre, Republican
Ray J. Richard Jr., Republican
Aldermen Village of Morse (3 to be elected)
Adam Badeaux, Republican
"Mackey" Lege, Republican
"Greg" Richard, Republican
City of Crowley Proposition No. 1 of 4
(One-half of One Percent (1/2 of 1%) Sales and Use Tax)
(City Infrastructure & Capital Improvements)
Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana (the "City"), under the laws of Louisiana, be authorized to levy and collect, and adopt an ordinance providing for such levy and collection, a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%) (an estimated $2,020,680 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of tax for an entire year) (the "Tax") upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the City, all as defined by law, for a period of fifteen (15) years from an effective first levy date of July 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and improving infrastructure and capital improvements within the City; and further, shall the City be authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds to be issued in series from time to time for any of the aforesaid capital purposes as permitted by the laws of Louisiana?
City of Crowley Proposition No. 2 of 4
(Renewal of Wastewater Disposal Facilities Tax)
(Three and One-half Millage Ad Valorem Tax)
Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Three and One-Half (3.5) Mills Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $350,232), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of maintaining the wastewater disposal facilities?
City of Crowley Proposition No. 3 of 4
(Renewal of Public Parks and Recreation Tax)
(Three Millage Ad Valorem Tax)
Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Three (3) Mills Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $300,775), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of public parks and recreation?
City of Crowley Proposition No. 4 of 4
(Renewal of Youth Recreation Building Maintenance Tax)
(One Millage Ad Valorem Tax)
Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a One (1) Mill Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $99,924), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of youth recreation building maintenance?
EVANGELINE PARISH
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Conrad Cable, Democrat
"Matt" Gromlich, Democrat
Gordon Heslop, Republican
"Mike" Johnson, Republican
"Mike" Nichols, Republican
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District
Cade R. Cole, Republican
District Judge 13th Judicial District Court, Division A
Marcus L. Fontenot, Republican
District Judge 13th Judicial District Court, Division B
Chuck R. West, Republican
District Attorney 13th Judicial District Court
Jacob B. Fusilier, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Ville Platte
Jules Gregory Vidrine, No Party
City Marshal City Court, City of Ville Platte
Darin Bordelon, No Party
Darrian Guillory, Republican
Neal Lartigue, Democrat
Kevin Veillon, Republican
Member of School Board District 1
Philip Buller, No Party
Member of School Board District 2
Jeremy Ashford, Republican
Rebecca Berzas, Republican
Member of School Board District 3
Donovan Luke Fontenot, Other
Miles Johnson, Republican
Member of School Board District 4
Bernice Ardoin, Republican
Member of School Board District 5
Monica Blood Andrus, Republican
Member of School Board District 6
Andrew M. Fontenot, No Party
Member of School Board District 7
Sheila J. Joseph, Democrat
Member of School Board District 8
Jerry "Mr. B" Bottley, Democrat
Kimberly Coleman, Democrat
Member of School Board District 9
Cody Ardoin, No Party
"Raquel" Manuel, Republican
Member of School Board District 10
Donald J. Bergeron, Republican
Aaron Edwards, No Party
C. "Darnel" Firmin, Republican
Member of School Board District 11
Erin Hoffpauir Billiot, No Party
Bobby Max Hamlin, Republican
Member of School Board District 12
Calvin Leday Jr., Democrat
Member of School Board District 13
Donald Anderson, Democrat
Quentin Miller, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Dave McGee, Republican
Charlotte D. Smith, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Pamela Harper Hall, Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Tracy Rials, No Party
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4 (Unexpired Term)
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Joshua C. Estes, No Party
Amanda Guillory, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
Ricky Duhon, Democrat
Chesly D. Ortego, Republican
Michael "Mike" Stockwell, Democrat
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Michael "Gorilla" Fruge, Republican
Parth Yadav, No Party
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Andy Wayne Carson, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Derrick Guillory, Republican
08/05/2026
Mayor City of Ville Platte
Hilda Clark Edwards, Democrat
Ryan LeDay Williams, Democrat
Mayor Town of Basile
Mark Denette, Republican
Latoya Ivory, Democrat
Herbert "Ripp" Rippeon, Republican
Mayor Town of Mamou
Ricky Fontenot, No Party
Christian B. McGee, No Party
Mayor Village of Chataignier
Justin Darbonne, No Party
Tom Frank, Democrat
J.C. Jack, Democrat
Daniel Matthews, Republican
Henry James Watson, No Party
Mayor Village of Turkey Creek
Bert K. Campbell, Republican
Chief of Police City of Ville Platte
Devinskie "Dee" Arvie, Democrat
Malcolm McKinney, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Basile
Victor Fontenot, Republican
Nicholas Paul Richardson, No Party
Chief of Police Town of Mamou
Charles "Pat" Hall, No Party
Javata Jason, No Party
Chief of Police Village of Chataignier
Willtee Gallow, Democrat
Alderman at Large Town of Basile
Otis Johnson, Democrat
"Tim" Lavergne, Democrat
Alderman at Large Town of Mamou
Ricardo "Reko" Goodley, Democrat
Alderman District 1, Town of Basile
Jessica Ceaser, Democrat
Alderman District 1, Town of Mamou
Terry "Chucky" Richard, Democrat
Derrell "Sheaky" Thomas, Democrat
Alderman District 2, Town of Mamou
Darrel Bellard, No Party
Brook Chapman, Republican
Troy Fontenot, No Party
Alderman District 3, Town of Mamou
James Fontenot II, Republican
Eugene Manuel, No Party
Scott "Skippy" Trahan, No Party
Alderman District 4, Town of Mamou
Micheal "Mike" Fontenot, Republican
Allen Noel Jr., No Party
Alderman District A, City of Ville Platte
Faye Lemoine, No Party
Alderman District B, City of Ville Platte
Anna Frank, Democrat
Alderman District C, City of Ville Platte
Tracey Jagneaux, Republican
Alderman District D, City of Ville Platte
Jorie L. Randle, No Party
Shawn C. Roy, Democrat
Alderman District E, City of Ville Platte
Danyon Charles, Democrat
Christina Sam, Democrat
Alderman District F, City of Ville Platte
Bryant Riggs, Democrat
Leroy Robertson, Democrat
Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile (3 to be elected)
Melissa Bergeron Clavier, Republican
Bryan L. Goodley, No Party
John "JJ" Jenkins, Republican
Nickolas "Nick" Labauve, No Party
Kristy Miller, Republican
Charetha Ceaser Rankins, Democrat
Aldermen Village of Chataignier (3 to be elected)
Chalyne Arvie, Democrat
Marcus "Tony" Calvin, Democrat
Blanche Monique Gallow, No Party
Wilfred Jack, Democrat
Council Members Village of Turkey Creek (3 to be elected)
"Eric" Chapelle, Republican
"Edwin" Deville, Republican
Jessie Johnson, Republican
Joey Johnson, Democrat
Billy "Neal" King Jr., Republican
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Cemetery District No. 1 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and twelve hundredths (1.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $162,070.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?
Cemetery District No. 5 Proposition
(Tax Continuation)
Shall the Cemetery District No. 5 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and one hundredth (1.01) mill tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $124,193.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein, said millage to represent a .01 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.00 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on March 25, 2017?
Cemetery District No. 6 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Cemetery District No. 6 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and twelve hundredths (1.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $20,000.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?
Road District No. 1 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 1, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a five and twenty-six hundredths (5.26) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $598,177.00), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?
Road District No. 2 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 2, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a fifteen (15.00) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $471,934.00), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?
Road District No. 3 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 3, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a ten and thirty hundredths (10.30) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $287,985.00) for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?
Road District No. 5 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 5, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a ten (10) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $617,104.71), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?
IBERIA PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., No Party
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony Thibodeaux, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
Theodore M. "Trey" Haik III, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Renee Montegut Louviere, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Anthony Jude "Tony" Saleme Jr., Republican
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Mike" Haik, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Jeanerette
City Judge City Court, City of New Iberia
Nicole Burke, Republican
Kay Pitman Clark, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Jeanerette
Fernest "PacMan" Martin, No Party
City Marshal City Court, City of New Iberia
Dickie John Fremin, Republican
Member of School Board District 1
Krystal A. Boyance, Democrat
Marlon "Marlo" Lewis, Democrat
Member of School Board District 2
Virgie Broussard Pradia, Democrat
Member of School Board District 3
"Joe" Kidd, Republican
Member of School Board District 4
Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis, No Party
Member of School Board District 5
Debra Savoie, Republican
Member of School Board District 6
"Mike" Mayeux, Republican
Member of School Board District 7
"Ben" Lilley, Republican
Member of School Board District 8
Brad Norris, Republican
Member of School Board District 9
Joel Dugas, Republican
Sarah Meche, Republican
Member of School Board District 10
Suzette Boutte Charpentier, Republican
Member of School Board District 11
Pamela Theodile Edwards, Democrat
Courtney Fitch, No Party
Member of School Board District 12
"Butch" Bourgeois, Republican
Sasha Shavers-Nicholas, Democrat
Member of School Board District 13
Larry Darby Jr., Republican
Constance "Connie" Langlinais, Republican
Brandon Romero, Republican
Member of School Board District 14
Rachael Toups, No party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Diana Charpentier Guillotte, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Brody Charpentier, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3
James "Defa" Defelice II, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Lynn P. Guillotte, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Henry Charpentier, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Chad Hazelwood, Republican
City of New Iberia Proposition
(Charter Amendment)
Shall Section 3-06 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be amended as set forth in Ordinance 2026-08 adopted by the City Council on April 7, 2026, to revise the compensation of the Mayor of the City, said amendment to be effective at the beginning of the next regular term of the Mayor of the City, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2029?
Hopkins Street Economic Development District Proposition
(Sales Tax)
Shall the Hopkins Street Economic Development District (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect in accordance with Louisiana law a sales and use tax of 0.50% (the "Tax") (an estimated $95,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing January 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the development and revitalization of economic opportunities, stimulating the economy through renewed commerce, and for the utilization and development of natural and human resources of the area by providing job opportunities?
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District
Cade R. Cole, Republican
District Judge 31st Judicial District Court
Karen Daniel Ancelet, Republican
Steve Gunnell, Republican
District Attorney 31st Judicial District Court
Lauren Heinen, Republican
Richard "Ric" Oustalet Jr., Republican
Daniel W. Sparks, Republican
Police Juror District 12
Terry Jane Fontenot, Democrat
Roger Mallett, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Jennings
Daniel E. Stretcher, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Jennings
Clarence L. Cormier, Republican
Member of School Board District 1
Robert "Bo" LeJeune, Republican
Member of School Board District 2
Brant R. Smith, No Party
Donna Woods, Republican
Member of School Board District 3
Marcus Davis, No Party
Elisha Neal Duhon, Republican
Member of School Board District 4
Summer Nicole Lejeune, No Party
Member of School Board District 5
Paula LeJeune, Republican
Member of School Board District 6
Janet Jones, Democrat
Member of School Board District 7
Trisha Patterson, Republican
James "Jimmy" Segura, No Party
Member of School Board District 8
John Thomas Compton, Republican
Zackary "Zack" Lopez, No Party
Member of School Board District 9
Malcolm "Mac" Bertrand, No Party
Devaughn Dewayne Davis, No Party
Brandon Kelley, Republican
John Richard Jr., No Party
Member of School Board District 10
William Russell Walker, Republican
Member of School Board District 11
Paul Trahan, Republican
Member of School Board District 12
Angela "Angie" Cline, Republican
David D. Gillett, Republican
Member of School Board District 13
Blake Petry, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Andrew Benoit, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Linda Langley, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3
E. J. McCann, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Brian "Ping" Vanicor, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Justin "Joe" Abshire, Republican
Terrie J. Guillory, Republican
Kenny Hebert, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Allen "Bubba" Langley, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Rita Y. Ramagos, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Jeffrey K. LaBouve, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Steve Arceneaux, Republican
Mayor Town of Elton
Cynthia "Kay" Hebert, No Party
Marilynn Broussard Moore, Republican
"Mike" Pierrotti, Republican
Mayor Town of Lake Arthur
Sampson "Poncho" LeJeune, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Elton
Casey Laughlin, Republican
Bruce A. Lemelle, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Lake Arthur
Jered Thomas, Republican
Aldermen Village of Fenton
Letha Keyes Gordon, Democrat
Elva J. Walker, Democrat
Council Member(s) Town of Elton (5 to be elected)
Erica Bruchhaus Francis, Democrat
Belinda Reed, Republican
Jared "Firecracker" Trahan, No Party
Council Member(s) Town of Lake Arthur
Debbie Abshire-Sonnier, Republican
Duke Broussard II, Republican
Lola Broussard, Republican
Tammy B. Broussard, Republican
Corey Conner, Republican
Mahlon J. LeBlanc, Republican
Samantha "Sammy" LeJeune, Republican
"Dusty" Simon, Republican
Ronchella "Ronnie" Turner, Democrat
Parishwide Proposition
(Sales Tax Extension & Rededication)
Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 1/2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from and after July 1, 2034, with the proceeds of the Tax hereafter collected to be used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, operating, and maintaining jail facilities and animal shelter facilities for the Parish, and for providing additional support for animal control operations in the Parish, provided that no more than 10% of the proceeds of the Tax received in any year may be used for animal shelter or animal control purposes?
Road Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition
(Sales Tax Renewal)
Shall Road Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,900,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 20 years from and after January 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used by the District for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and resurfacing Parish roads within the District (but specifically excluding employees' salaries, wages and benefits)?
LAFAYETTE PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B
Valerie Gotch Garrett, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D
Royal Colbert, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Michelle M. Breaux, Republican
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. H
Shawn Eller, Republican
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. I
"Will" Keaty II, Republican
David Way, Republican
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. K
Michele S. Billeaud, Republican
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L
Cynthia Simon Spadoni, Republican
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. M
Dyan Schnaars, Republican
Susan Theall, Republican
District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court
Kristian Earles, Republican
Donald "Don" Landry, Republican
City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lafayette
Roya Boustany, Republican
City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Lafayette
Ryan Harris, Republican
James Klock, Republican
Emilia Pardo, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Lafayette
"Reggie" Thomas, No Party
Member of School Board District 2
Robert "Ted" Davidson, Republican
Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Kelly Clause Sonnier, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Patsy Boulanger, No Party
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Sharon E. Broussard, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Barbara Broussard, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Michael "Chalk" Angelle, Republican
Scott A. Morgan, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Donald "Don" Garber, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Bane Luquette, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Gabriel Lewis, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Judy Lantier Menard, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Perry D. Gary, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Edward "Chris" Everett, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Monique Broussard Champagne, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Jake Barousse, Republican
Kirk Magnon, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Darrell Menard, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Donna Broussard, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Dawn Menard Durke, Republican
Mayor City of Broussard
Raymond Bourque Jr., Republican
Mayor City of Carencro
"Don" Chauvin, Republican
Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, Republican
Eric Knight, Democrat
Mayor City of Scott
Jan-Scott Richard, Republican
Mayor City of Youngsville
"Ken" Ritter, Republican
Mayor Town of Duson
Johnny P. Thibodeaux
Chief of Police City of Broussard
Vance J. Olivier
Chief of Police City of Carencro
David Anderson
Chief of Police City of Scott
Caleb Lege' Republican
Kert Thomas, Republican
Chief of Police City of Youngsville
Jean Paul "JP" Broussard, Republican
"Art" LeBreton Jr., Republican
John Melvin Trahan Jr., Republican
Council Member at Large City of Scott
Blaine Roy, Republican
Councilman at Large City of Broussard
"Jeff" Delahoussaye, Republican
Aldermen Town of Duson (5 to be elected)
Glenn C. Cormier, Republican
Blake Credeur, No Party
Coby J. Duhon, Republican
"Steve" Hanks, No Party
John "Johnny" Lagneaux II, Republican
Andrew "Maxis" Malaxonis, No Party
Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, Republican
Council Member District 1, City of Scott
Jakob Goodwin, Republican
Nahia Simon, No Party
Council Member District 2, City of Scott
Terry Montoucet, Republican
Sherie Stutes Sonnier, Republican
Council Member District 3, City of Scott
Lee Domingue, Republican
Council Member District 4, City of Scott
Bob Boudreaux, Republican
Allyson Soeseno Richard, Democrat
Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville
Shannon Bares, Republican
Council Member Division B, City of Youngsville
"Lindy" Bolgiano, Republican
James "Bubba" Savell, Republican
Council Member Division C, City of Youngsville
"Matt" Romero, Republican
Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville
Todd Istre, Republican
"Nick" Niland, Republican
Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville
Simone Champagne, Republican
Council Member(s) City of Carencro (5 to be elected)
Danielle Capritto, Republican
Damian Glover, Republican
Taylor James, No Party
Todd "Todd-O" Olivier, Republican
Alex Savage, Republican
Alfred "Al" Sinegal, Democrat
Terrance St. Julien, No Party
Carlos Stout, Republican
Councilman District 1, City of Broussard
Lori Landry, Republican
"Angel" Racca, Republican
Councilman District 2, City of Broussard
Charles Sharma, Republican
"Trey" Smith, Republican
Councilman District 3, City of Broussard
Jesse Regan, Republican
Councilman District 4, City of Broussard
Heather Girouard, Republican
Councilman District 5, City of Broussard
David Forbes, Republican
Councilman District 6, City of Broussard
Kody Allen, Republican
ST. LANDRY PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District
Stewart Cathey Jr., Republican
Misti Cordell, Republican
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Republican
Michael Echols, Republican
"Gabe" Firment, Republican
Austin Magee, Republican
Dan McKay, Democrat
Patricia "Pat" Moore, Democrat
Antonio Wilson, Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District
Cade R. Cole, Republican
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C
Jarvis J. Claiborne, Democrat
Charlee Renaud Lear, Democrat
Greta Malbrough Marion, Democrat
Ogden L. Pitre, Democrat
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Gregory James Doucet, Democrat
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. D
Jason Meche, Democrat
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B
Laura Rougeau Garcille, Republican
District Attorney 27th Judicial District Court
Chad P. Pitre, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Eunice
Paul Brown, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Opelousas
Shaunn Caillier-Harden, Democrat
City Marshal City Court, City of Eunice
Terry J. Darbonne, Republican
Michael DeVillier, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Opelousas
Bruce Alsandor, Democrat
Paul Mouton, Democrat
Easton Shelvin, Democrat
Member of School Board District 1
Richard Lewis III, Democrat
Rachel A. Richard, Democrat
Maurice J. Walker, Democrat
Member of School Board District 2
"Don" Dejean, Democrat
Joyce Haynes, Democrat
Member of School Board District 3
Janice Henry, Democrat
"Toni" Rosette, Democrat
Keith J. Scott, Democrat
Member of School Board District 4
Angela Guillory Cassimere, Democrat
Johnnie Bob Fontenot, Democrat
Brenda Frank Lavergne, Democrat
Member of School Board District 5
Bianca J. Vedell, No Party
Member of School Board District 6
Sabrina Evans Ardoin, Democrat
Member of School Board District 7
Robert Gautreaux, Republican
Member of School Board District 8
Rose Marcel, Democrat
Member of School Board District 9
"Greg" Ardoin, Republican
Derrick J. Comeaux, Republican
Phyllis Mason-Fisher, Democrat
Latasha Benson Romar-Lee, Democrat
Member of School Board District 10
James Ronald Guillory, Democrat
Quincy Richard, Democrat
Elsie M. Semien, Democrat
Member of School Board District 11
Tiffany Nolan, Republican
Member of School Board District 12
Timmakah Hardy, Democrat
Kevin Johnwell, Democrat
Member of School Board District 13
Paul Trosclair, Democrat
Crystal Rougeau Wiley, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4
Katharine "Cassie" Dugal Henrich, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5
Thomas J. Lanclos, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 7
Paul Dupont, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 8
Wallace Trahan, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 9
Geneva M. Lemons, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 10
Ellis Peyton, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12
"Luke" Richard, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 13
Stephanie Fontenot Guidry, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 18
Hugh C. Guidry, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 19
Melissa Labbie Cole, No Party
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6 (2 to be elected)
Donna M. Dupre, Democrat
Karen Quebedeaux Smith, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 11 (2 to be elected)
Thomas Bernard, Republican
Wilken Jones Jr., Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District 4
Constable Justice of the Peace District 5
K. Blaine Nichol, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace District 7
Harold Barker Jr., Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace District 8
Vickie Keys, No Party
Jordan Lachney, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace District 9
Reginald "Wayne" Pitcher, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District 10
David L. Richard, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District 12
Amy W. Ardoin, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace District 13
Brenda Vidrine Manuel, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 18
Eddie D. "Chauk" Thibodeaux, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 19
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 6 (2 to be elected)
Jason E. Brasseaux, Republican
Robert D. Forras, Republican
Judy D. Meche, Democrat
Leo Meche, Democrat
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 11 (2 to be elected)
Shanna Bernard, Republican
Mayor City of Eunice
Scott A. Fontenot, No Party
M. Guillory, No Party
Van Reed, Republican
Mayor City of Opelousas
Julius Alsandor, Democrat
Sona Anderson, Democrat
Donald Broussard, Democrat
Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican
Kenon Lamb, Democrat
Devin Manuel McKnight, Democrat
"Rod" Sias, Democrat
Mayor Town of Arnaudville
"Ginger" LeCompte, Republican
Todd Meche, Republican
Mayor Town of Grand Coteau
Milton Arceneaux, Democrat
Danielle Belson, Democrat
Elyse Jean Randell, Democrat
Patrick Richard, Democrat
Mayor Town of Krotz Springs
Carroll Snyder, Republican
Mayor Town of Leonville
"Nick" Degueyter, Republican
Mayor Town of Melville
Caretta Robertson, Democrat
Natasha Faye Thomas Oliney, Democrat
Mayor Town of Port Barre
John "Johnny" Ardoin, Republican
Kenneth J. Marks, Democrat
Mayor Town of Sunset
Todd Broussard, No Party
Charles "Cha Cha" James, Democrat
Mayor Town of Washington
William Dwight Landreneau, Democrat
Mona C. Wilson, Democrat
Mayor Village of Cankton
Kevin J. Colligan, No Party
Mayor Village of Palmetto
Debra Lynn Coulon, No Party
Chief of Police City of Eunice
Kyle LeBouef, Republican
Chief of Police City of Opelousas
Graig "Twin" LeBlanc, Democrat
Yolanda Lewis, Democrat
Ebony Martin, No Party
Lawrence "Gum" Richard, Democrat
Donald "D T" Thompson, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville
"Josh" Ross, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Grand Coteau
Willie Troy Coco, Democrat
Wilton Guidry, Democrat
Brad Randell, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Krotz Springs
Wanda "Susie" Snyder, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Leonville
Joseph L. Noel III, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Melville
Demetria Burks, No Party
Phillip Lucas Jr., Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Port Barre
Deon R. Boudreaux, No Party
Chief of Police Town of Sunset
Corey Fairchild, No Party
Aquieta "Kiki" Hebert, No Party
Luis "Louie" Padilla, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Washington
Alderman at Large City of Eunice
Marion "Nootsie" Sattler
Alderman at Large City of Opelousas
Ron Jackson, No Party
Jacqueline Angelle Martin, Democrat
Marvin Tyrone Richard, Democrat
Alderman at Large Town of Sunset
Bernice Richard Smith, Democrat
Council Member at Large Town of Washington
Erick G. Fontenot, Democrat
Juwan Stevens, Democrat
Alderman District 1, Town of Sunset
J. Darrell Burleigh, Democrat
Ignatius Pierre, Democrat
Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset
Devin A. Henry, Democrat
Alderman District 3, Town of Sunset
Lydia Boxie, Democrat
Katherine B. Charles, Democrat
Janie Guilbeau, Democrat
Alderman District 4, Town of Sunset
J. Kelley Eggleston, Republican
Mark R. Pitre, Republican
Alderman District A, City of Opelousas
John Guilbeaux, Democrat
Rachel Reed, Democrat
Vanessa Brown Sostand, Democrat
Alderman District B, City of Opelousas
Delita Rubin Broussard, Democrat
"Big CB" Dayon, Democrat
Paula Faye Lewis Victor, Democrat
Belinda Stevenson, Democrat
Charles Ray Tyler Sr., Democrat
Alderman District C, City of Opelousas
Charles W. Cummings, Republican
Theresa Thibodeaux, Republican
Alderman District D, City of Opelousas
Sherell Roberts, No Party
Madelyn Edwards Rosette, Democrat
Alderman District E, City of Opelousas
Chasity Davis, Democrat
Larry "Bull" Martin, Democrat
Johnny Tolbert, Democrat
Alderman Ward 1, City of Eunice
Chad Andrepont, No Party
Darryl Hinds, Democrat
Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice
"Jackie JuJu" Landry, Democrat
Germaine Simpson, Democrat
Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice
Randall "Randy" Reed, Republican
Alderman Ward 4, City of Eunice
James "Donnie" Fontenot, Republican
Connie Thibodeaux, Republican
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (5 to be elected)
Dakota "Brown" Arnaud, No Party
Chelsey Coody, No Party
Ryan Courville, Republican
Jamie Ulin Huval, Republican
"Debbie" Kidder, Democrat
Kathleen "Kathy" Richard, Democrat
Cynthia Stelly, Republican
John Ray Taylor, No Party
Aldermen Town of Grand Coteau (5 to be elected)
Annette Charles, Democrat
Gretchen Coco, Democrat
Cerrisa Moore Couvillion, No Party
Shaterral "Terra" Johnson, Democrat
Ted Andrew Miller, Democrat
Sandra K. Smith, Democrat
Rebekah Taylor, Democrat
Devin Thomas, Democrat
Eli Wheeler, Democrat
Aldermen Town of Port Barre (5 to be elected)
Lisa Abshire, Republican
Russell J. Aymond, Republican
Latoya Bush, No Party
"Greg" Hardy, Democrat
Sammy Wayne Hardy II, Republican
Elizabeth "Susie" Hebert, Republican
Ronald M. Kimble, Democrat
Richard M. Mobile, Democrat
Christopher "Chris" Ortego, Republican
Donald J. Robin, Republican
Aldermen Village of Cankton (3 to be elected)
Troy Dupuis, Republican
Daniel "Danny" Miller, Republican
"Matt" Smith, Republican
Aldermen Village of Palmetto (3 to be elected)
Guyton Budden, No Party
Judy S. Dupre, Republican
Tisha Barker Kimble, Republican
L. J. Mouille, Republican
Council Member District 1, Town of Washington
Ricky D. Ducote, Republican
Marella Rue, Democrat
Council Member District 2, Town of Washington
Rogers Malveaux, Democrat
Council Member District 3, Town of Washington
Tanya Doucet, No Party
Laurie Dupre Sullivan, No Party
Council Member District 4, Town of Washington
Mary A. Lavergne, Democrat
Rena Brown Washington, Democrat
Council Member(s) Town of Leonville (5 to be elected)
Amanda O. Herpin, No Party
Benita A. Kennerson, Democrat
Patrick "Ricky" Lafleur, No Party
William J. "Billy" Lanclos, No Party
Felicia Mallet, No Party
Kirk Stelly, Republican
Kerry Willingham, Democrat
Council Member(s) Town of Melville (5 to be elected)
Clara Moore Goudeau, Democrat
Linda Haynes, Democrat
Erana Mayes-Richard, Democrat
Jeremy Polotzola, No Party
Bridget Lashawn Thomas, Democrat
Council Member(s) at Large Town of Krotz Springs (5 to be elected)
Keith Ardoin, Republican
Craig Burghdoff, Republican
Nyssa Evans Godwin, Republican
Larry Martinez Jr., Republican
"Kathy" Stermer Ellis, Republican
ST. MARTIN PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District
Monique Appeaning, Republican
Chauna Banks, Democrat
Rufus Craig, Libertarian
Larry Davis III, Republican
"Rick" Edmonds, Republican
Patrick "Pat" Forbes, Democrat
Lindsay "Rubia" Garcia, Democrat
Michael Mebruer, Republican
Blake Miguez, Republican
Stephen Wagley, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., No Party
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony Thibodeaux, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
Theodore M. "Trey" Haik III, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Renee Montegut Louviere, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Anthony Jude "Tony" Saleme Jr., Republican
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Mike" Haik, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Breaux Bridge
Lee C. Durio, Republican
Bart Hebert, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Breaux Bridge
Voorhies "Jimmy" Dupuis, Republican
Member of School Board District 1
Burton Bernard Jr., Republican
Member of School Board District 2
Jess E. "Poppa Dk" Crosier, Democrat
Shirret Davis Leday, No Party
Benjamin Lopez, Republican
Member of School Board District 3
Warrenina "Weenie" Batiste, Democrat
Edna "Maw Maw" Mitchell Johnson, Democrat
Member of School Board District 4
Jimmy Durio, Republican
Member of School Board District 5
Raymond "Ray" Latiolais Jr., Republican
Member of School Board District 6
Michael "Mike" Clay, Republican
Member of School Board District 7
Marvin "Rock" Crockett, Democrat
Albert "Da Da" Menard, Democrat
Member of School Board District 8
Rowdy Huval, Democrat
Member of School Board District 9
Marlin Daugereau, Republican
Member of School Board District 10
"Joe" Richard, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Neal Trahan, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Benjamin Crosier, No Party
Kelton "Blackjack" Marshall, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Lance Laviolette, No Party
Spencer Poirier, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
"Don" Legrand, No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Shelia C. Landry, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Travis J. Trahan, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Jess Crosier, Democrat
Leander "Cush" Williams, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3
David R. Dugas, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Chase Guidry, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Wendie Hotard, Republican
Mayor City of Breaux Bridge
Chester R. Cedars, Republican
Mayor City of Broussard
Raymond Bourque Jr., Republican
Mayor Town of Arnaudville
"Ginger" LeCompte, Republican
Todd Meche, Republican
Mayor Village of Parks
Kevin J. Kately, Democrat
Amanda Poirier, Republican
Chief of Police City of Breaux Bridge
Hubert Augustine, No Party
Albert "Buz" LeBlanc, Republican
Chief of Police City of Broussard
Vance J. Olivier, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville
"Josh" Ross, Democrat
Chief of Police Village of Parks
"Reggie" Clues, Democrat
Councilman at Large City of Broussard
"Jeff" Delahoussaye, Republican
Alderman District A, City of Breaux Bridge
Ryan A. Breaux, Republican
Alderman District B, City of Breaux Bridge
Scotty Borel, Democrat
Alderman District C, City of Breaux Bridge
Brandy Celestine, Democrat
Alderman District D, City of Breaux Bridge
Neil J. "Sam" Melancon, No Party
Alderman District E, City of Breaux Bridge
Eddy J. Leblanc, Republican
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (5 to be elected)
Dakota "Brown" Arnaud, No Party
Chelsey Coody, No Party
Ryan Courville, Republican
Jamie Ulin Huval, Republican
"Debbie" Kidder, Democrat
Kathleen "Kathy" Richard, Democrat
Cynthia Stelly, Republican
John Ray Taylor, No Party
Aldermen Village of Parks (3 to be elected)
"Yvonne" Narcisse, Democrat
Eva Craven Potier, Democrat
Trey Thibodeaux, Republican
Councilman District 1, City of Broussard
Lori Landry, Republican
"Angel" Racca, Republican
Councilman District 5, City of Broussard
David Forbes, Republican
Councilmen Town of Henderson
Kirk A. Taylor, Republican
ST. MARY PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., No Party
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony Thibodeaux, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
Theodore M. "Trey" Haik III, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Renee Montegut Louviere, Republican
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Anthony Jude "Tony" Saleme Jr., Republican
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Mike" Haik, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Franklin
Morgan Guillory Bodin, No Party
City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City
Paul T. Landry, Democrat
City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin
Carla B. Weidenboerner, No Party
City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City
Teddy Liner, Republican
Member of School Board District 1
Guienzy Brent, Democrat
Member of School Board District 2
Tammie Wilson, Democrat
Member of School Board District 3
Lindsey T. Anslem, Republican
Member of School Board District 4
Debra R. Jones, Democrat
Member of School Board District 5
Sandra K. Turner, Democrat
Calyn Swords Welch, Republican
Member of School Board District 6
Jeffrey "Jeff" Hufstetler, No Party
Noel Pisani, Republican
Jameson "Budd" Sennette, Democrat
Member of School Board District 7
Lawrence Guillory, Republican
Member of School Board District 8
Scott Babin, Republican
Chad Paradee, Republican
Member of School Board District 9
Alaina Black, Republican
Member of School Board District 10
Andrew V. Mancuso, No Party
08/05/2026
Member of School Board District 11
Rhonda Raymond Dennis, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Benjamin "Ben" Grimm, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Norma Bouey, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Eric Gaudet, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Tempest Jackson, No Party
Michelle D. Schexnayder, Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Nekesia Jovia Bowie, Democrat
Stanley Johnson Jr., Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Shawn Canty, No Party
Glen Elliott, Republican
Nicole Cherry Landry, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Benny J. Druilhet, Democrat
Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Anna C. Perry, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Wendy B. Landry, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Kevin L. Stewart, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Edward Patrick Jr., Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Jose M. Salvador Jr., Republican
Andros Williams, Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Joseph "Joey" Foret, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Elease G. Jackson, Democrat
Mayor City of Patterson
Rodney Grogan, Democrat
Slade Sanders, Republican
Mayor Town of Baldwin
Ajani Connor, Democrat
Clarence A. Vappie, Democrat
Mayor Town of Berwick
Ludness "Lud" Henry, Republican
Jason Romero, Republican
Chief of Police City of Patterson
Garrett S. Grogan, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Baldwin
Anthony Gibson, Democrat
Aldermen Town of Baldwin (5 to be elected)
Carolyn Bowser, Democrat
Margaret Colar, Democrat
Tony Gibson, Democrat
Dawn Lanceslin, Democrat
Taniah Lanceslin, Democrat
Amber Richard Tillman, Democrat
Council Member(s) City of Patterson (5 to be elected)
Bealizeia "Billy" Badeaux, No Party
R. Demale Bowden Jr., No Party
Lee A. Condolle, Democrat
Ray "Mr. Ray" Dewey, Democrat
Keith Grimball, Republican
Allis Jennings, Democrat
Patricia Lynn Jennings, Democrat
Jeffery S. Lawrence, Republican
Mamie Soudelier Perry, No Party
Dawn Rentrop, Democrat
Miranda Weinbach, Democrat
Councilmen Town of Berwick (5 to be elected)
Earl Anslem Jr., Republican
Colleen Nicklas Askew, Republican
Erica S. Brunson, Republican
Kevin P. Hebert, Republican
Brandon "J.H." Monceaux, Republican
Raymond Price, Republican
James Richard, Republican
Michael "Mike" Rodrigue, Republican
George R. Underwood III, Republican
Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment Proposition
Shall the St. Mary Parish Home Rule Charter be amended and restated to modernize parish governance by reducing the Parish Council from eleven members (eight district and three at-large) to eight single-member districts, eliminating at-large seats; updating council and parish-president compensation to reflect current duties, with cost-of-living adjustments every four years; establishing term limits of one-and-one-half consecutive terms for both the council and the parish president; designating the Parish President as chief executive and administrative officer, eliminating the separate chief administrative officer position; clarifying procedures for vacancies, meetings, and publication of ordinances; and removing obsolete or redundant sections, including outdated ballot and district provisions, all as provided in the revised St. Mary Parish Home Rule Charter adopted by the Charter Commission?
Water and Sewer Commission No. 3 Proposition
(Millage Continuation)
Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 3, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), continue to levy a 9.08 mills tax (an estimated $1,290,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission, said millage to represent a .48 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.60 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held April 29, 2017?
Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 Proposition
(Millage Continuation)
Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), continue to levy a 15.35 mills tax (an estimated $607,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission, said millage to represent a .68 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.67 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held October 14, 2017?
VERMILION PARISH
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Kate" Cotten, Republican
John Day, Democrat
Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat
"Clay" Higgins, Republican
Tia LeBrun, No Party
Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C
"Tommy" Frederick, No Party
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. G
Laurie Hulin, Democrat
District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court
Kristian Earles, Republican
Donald "Don" Landry, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Abbeville
Richard Putnam III, Democrat
City Judge City Court, City of Kaplan
Stanton Hardee III, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Abbeville
Jeremiah Bolden, No Party
City Marshal City Court, City of Kaplan
William J. Seaux, Republican
Ruby Thibeaux, Republican
Member of School Board District A
David Dupuis, No Party
Member of School Board District B
Kevin Meyers, Republican
Member of School Board District C
Harry "Gregg" Meaux, No Party
Coeyn Wise, No Party
Member of School Board District D
"Dale" Stelly, Republican
Member of School Board District E
Charlotte C. Detraz, Republican
Member of School Board District F
Tyrone Alexander, Democrat
Roderick Darby, No Party
Member of School Board District G
Jason Roy, No Party
Member of School Board District H
"Chris" Hebert, Republican
Member of School Board District I
"Nick" Touchet, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
"Chris" Langlinais, Republican
Anthony "Tony" Vice, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Eric J. Toups, Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Philip DeBaillon, Republican
Cheryl Granger, Republian
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Jessie J. Fabre, Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Jarvis Dubois, Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Johnny C. Choate, Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Tina Broussard Champagne, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
Randy Granger, No Party
Eric P. Toups, No Party
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Fabian Hulin, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Steven Duhon, Democrat
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Jennifer Hoffpauir, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Steven "Ike" Sagrera II, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Edwin Broussard, Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Grayson Benoit, No Party
Mayor Town of Erath
Stephanie P. Broussard, No Party
Marlene Menard, Republican
Mayor Town of Gueydan
Jeffrey Lamson, No Party
Efrem "Zim" Livingston, Democrat
Jason Suire, Republican
Mayor Town of Maurice
Neil Arsement, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Erath
Anna Lapointe, No Party
Randall Toups, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Gueydan
Cru Delcambre, Republican
Chief of Police Town of Maurice
John Dayries, Republican
Guy Nerren, Republican
Aldermen Town of Erath (5 to be elected)
Brock Benoit, Republican
Jason Connor, Republican
Clarence Fusilier, Democrat
Michael "Mike" Richard, No Party
Kristin Vincent, Republican
Aldermen Town of Gueydan (5 to be elected)
Jean Jacques Campbell, Republican
June Campbell, No Party
Kevin Cormier, Republican
Monica Gums, No Party
Catherine Taylor, No Party
Ashley Trahan, No Party
Bradley "Brad" Vincent, Republican
Aldermen Town of Maurice (5 to be elected)
"Troy" Catalon, Republican
Megan Landry-Lalande, No Party
Jonathan Schlicher, No Party
Wayne Theriot, Republican
Matthew Trahan, Republican
Scott Trahan, Republican
Councilman District A, City of Abbeville
Cornelius Darby, Democrat
William "Billy" Noegel, No Party
Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition
(Millage Renewal)
Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 16 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $712,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District, including the acquisition of equipment therefor?
Hospital Service District No. 3 Proposition
(Millage Renewal)
Shall Hospital Service District No. 3 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 8.29 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $212,150 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of improving and maintaining the buildings and capital facilities of the District and acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor?