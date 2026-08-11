Qualifying wrapped up Friday for the November election: What's on your ballot?

Qualifying was August 5 through 7 for the November election. Quite a few seats were filled automatically when only one person qualified for the post.

Here's some information for voters:



The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an OMV Office is October 5.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is October 13.

Early voting is October 20-27 (excluding Sunday, October 25) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a Registrar of Voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is November 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Here's what's on the ballot:

All voters will decide one of Louisiana's seats in the U.S. Senate:

"Jamie" Davis, Democrat

Julia Letlow, Republican

All state voters also will decide 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution:

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Act 39 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 21(K)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem tax exemptions; to provide relative to the ad valorem tax exemption for certain disabled veterans and their surviving spouses; to allow for the transfer of certain exemptions by a surviving spouse; to provide for limitations; to provide for effectiveness; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

Do you support an amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who receives the additional property tax exemption, to make a one-time transfer of the additional property tax exemption to a subsequent qualifying property? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(K)(1))

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Act 273 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 23(C) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem property tax millage rate adjustments; to provide for maximum authorized millage rates; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate without losing its ability to adjust to the maximum authorized millage rate from a prior year's reassessment? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 23(C))

Proposed Amendment No. 3

Act 271 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article I, Section 18(C) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the right to bail; to prohibit bail for offenders who have been convicted of certain offenses; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to prohibit a defendant from being released on any post-conviction bail if the defendant is convicted of an aggravated offense against a minor child? (Adds Article I, Section 18(C))

Proposed Amendment No. 4

Act 414 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article IV, Section 3(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, to provide for the term limit for the office of the governor; to provide for a lifetime term limit; to provide that the limit is not limited to service in successive terms; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to prohibit a person who has served more than one and one-half terms as governor from being elected as governor for any future term? (Amends Article IV, Section 3(B))

Proposed Amendment No. 5

Act 606 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to application of certain state monies to state retirement system unfunded accrued liability; to remove requirement that such monies be applied to the oldest system liabilities first; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to authorize a state retirement system to apply any nonrecurring state monies it receives to any of its unfunded accrued liability rather than requiring application to its oldest unfunded accrued liability? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii))

Proposed Amendment No. 6

Act 274 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article VII, Section 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxation; to extend an ad valorem tax exemption for property owners who are sixty-five years of age or older; to provide for the amount of the exemption; to provide for requirements and limitations; to provide for implementation of the exemption by parishes and municipalities; to prohibit the reappraisal and valuation of property for purposes of millage adjustments under certain circumstances; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

Proposed Amendment No. 7

Act 607 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 14(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to water utility service lines; to provide for the use of public funds to remove or replace drinking water utility service lines located on property owned by utility customers; to provide relative to identifying, inventorying water utility service lines made of or affected by certain hazardous materials; to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of public funds by a political subdivision for the purpose of identifying, inventorying, removing or replacing drinking water utility service lines made of or affected by materials as specified or prescribed by the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, promulgated October 30, 2024, or subsequent promulgation, on property owned by utility customers? (Amends Article VII, Section 14)

Proposed Amendment No. 8

Act 277 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article I, Section 4(B)(4) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the right to property; to prohibit expropriation by foreign adversaries; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to prohibit expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary? (Amends Article I, Section 4(B)(4))

Proposed Amendment No. 9

Act 220 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxation; to provide for assessment of property for ad valorem tax purposes; to provide with respect to the special assessment level; to provide with respect to the income limit associated with qualifying for the special assessment level; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii))

Proposed Amendment No. 10

Act 272 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article VII, Section 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxes; to authorize the exemption of certain property from ad valorem taxes subject to conditions provided in law; to require the legislature to enact laws relative to implementation of the exemption; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to allow property tax exemptions for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated, and to require the legislature to enact laws providing for administration of these exemptions? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

PARISH BALLOTS

There are multiple races and propositions in each parish. Here are ballot items by parish; which race you vote in will depend on where you live. You can see your personal ballot at geauxvote.com.

ACADIA PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B

Valerie Gotch Garrett, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

Royal Colbert, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. A

Scott J. Privat, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. F

David M. Smith, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. J

Angela H. Wagar, Republican

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

Kristian Earles, Republican

Donald "Don" Landry, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Crowley

John Stefanski, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Eunice

Paul Brown, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Rayne

Luke Beslin, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Crowley

Glenn J. Deville, Democrat

City Marshal City Court, City of Eunice

Terry J. Darbonne, Republican

Michael DeVillier, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Rayne

Stacy Ancelet, No Party

Member of School Board District 1

James Etta P. David, Democrat

Member of School Board District 2

Tran Daigle, Republican

Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe, Republican

Member of School Board District 3

Angella Abshire, Republican

James "Jimbo" Armentor, Republican

Rena Richard Bertrand, Republican

Tonya Breaux, Republican

Member of School Board District 4

Rebecca Foux Atkinson, Republican

Jonas Thibodeaux, Republican

Member of School Board District 5

"Steve" Jones, Republican

Member of School Board District 6

"Ike" Richard, Republican

Member of School Board District 7

Wendell Pruhomme, No Party

Member of School Board District 8

"Jeff" Hebert, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Joseph Wayne Doucet, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Cindy Burleigh Walters, Republican

Christopher Savoy, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Joel D. "Joe" Cart, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Lawrence "Rusty" Broussard, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Paul L. Faulk, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Donald Borges, Republican

Dylan Hebert, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Murphy Lanthier, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Douglas Short, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Cheryl Myers, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Suzellen "Susie" Stroderd Lopez, No Party

Mayor City of Crowley

"Clint" Cradeur, Republican

Chad Monceaux, Republican

Mayor City of Eunice

Scott A. Fontenot, No Party

M. Guillory, No Party

Van Reed, Republican

Mayor City of Rayne

Eric Jolivette, Democrat

"Chuck" Robichaux, Republican

Mayor Town of Basile

Mark Denette, Republican

Latoya Ivory, Democrat

Herbert "Ripp" Rippeon, Republican

Mayor Town of Church Point

Ryan "Spanky" Meche, Republican

Mayor Town of Duson

Johnny P. Thibodeaux, Republican

Mayor Town of Iota

Jude K. Sittig, Republican

Mayor Village of Estherwood

Donna Bertrand, Republican

Robert James Simon Jr., Democrat

Mayor Village of Mermentau

Kevin Myers, Republican

Mayor Village of Morse

Steven M. Kibodeaux, Republican

Chief of Police City of Crowley

Jerry Braun, No Party

Troy Hebert, No Party

Chief of Police City of Eunice

Kyle LeBouef, Republican

Chief of Police City of Rayne

Carroll Stelly, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Basile

Victor Fontenot, Republican

Nicholas Paul Richardson, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Church Point

Terrance Garrick Jr., Republican

Dale J. Thibodeaux, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Iota

David "Scotty" Pousson, Democrat

Chief of Police Village of Estherwood

Wayne Welsh, Republican

Chief of Police Village of Mermentau

Nicholas Cooley, Republican

Lucas Smith, Republican

Chief of Police Village of Morse

Barton Kibodeaux, Republican

Alderman at Large City of Crowley

Charles "Chuck" Ashby Jr., Republican

Alderman at Large City of Eunice

Marion "Nootsie" Sattler, Republican

Alderman at Large City of Rayne

Lindell J. "Pete" Babineaux, Republican

Alderman at Large Town of Basile

Otis Johnson, Democrat

"Tim" Lavergne, Democrat

Alderman District 1, Town of Basile

Jessica Ceaser, Democrat

Alderman Ward 1, City of Rayne

Byron J. Domingue, Democrat

Charles "Pop" Leblanc, Democrat

Brian Seth Mouton, Democrat

Alderman Ward 1, Division A, City of Crowley

Jeffrey C. Dore, Republican

Alderman Ward 1, Division B, City of Crowley

Katie S. Chiasson, Republican

Alderman Ward 1, Town of Church Point

Certerra "Chops" Joseph, Democrat

Gene Malbrough, Democrat

Alderman Ward 2, City of Rayne

Linda Alleman Conroy, Republican

Kenneth Guidry, Republican

Alderman Ward 2, Division A, City of Crowley

"Brad" Core, Republican

Alderman Ward 2, Division B, City of Crowley

Sandra "Sandy" Marx, Republican

Alderman Ward 2, Town of Church Point

Drilma "Joy" Daigle, Republican

Alderman Ward 3, City of Rayne

Calise Doucet, Republican

Alderman Ward 3, Division A, City of Crowley

Tracy "Trey" Garrick, No Party

Vernon "Step" Martin, Democrat

Alderman Ward 3, Division B, City of Crowley

Smokey O. Wheeler, Democrat

Byron K. Wilridge Sr., Democrat

Alderman Ward 3, Town of Church Point

Patrick Dale O'Pry, No Party

Alderman Ward 4, City of Rayne

James "Jimmy" Fontenot, No Party

Alderman Ward 4, Division A, City of Crowley

Richard "Dickie" Latiolais, Republican

Alderman Ward 4, Division B, City of Crowley

Sherard M. Joseph, Democrat

Samuel "Sammy" Reggie III, No Party

Alderman Ward 4, Town of Church Point

Dale Wimberley, Republican

Alderman Ward 5, Town of Church Point

Lydia Guidry, Republican

Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice

"Jackie JuJu" Landry, Democrat

Germaine Simpson, Democrat

Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice

Randall "Randy" Reed, Republican

Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile (3 to be elected)

Melissa Bergeron Clavier, Republican

Bryan L. Goodley, No Party

John "JJ" Jenkins, Republican

Nickolas "Nick" Labauve, No Party

Kristy Miller, Republican

Charetha Ceaser Rankins, Democrat

Aldermen Town of Duson (5 to be elected)

Glenn C. Cormier, Republican

Blake Credeur, No Party

Coby J. Duhon, Republican

"Steve" Hanks, No Party

John "Johnny" Lagneaux II, Republican

Andrew "Maxis" Malaxonis, No Party

Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, Republican

Aldermen Town of Iota (5 to be elected)

James Quillan Bertrand, Republican

Heather Faulk, Republican

Brandon Hebert, Republican

Shea A. Lantz, Republican

Morris "Dukey" Ledet, Republican

Seth Manuel, Republican

Aldermen Village of Estherwood (3 to be elected)

Laney Broussard, Republican

Darla Lebeouf, Republican

Stephen Smith, Republican

Aldermen Village of Mermentau (3 to be elected)

Charles Clinch, Republican

Amber Thibodeaux Hargrave, Republican

Darla L. Istre, Republican

Ray J. Richard Jr., Republican

Aldermen Village of Morse (3 to be elected)

Adam Badeaux, Republican

"Mackey" Lege, Republican

"Greg" Richard, Republican

City of Crowley Proposition No. 1 of 4

(One-half of One Percent (1/2 of 1%) Sales and Use Tax)

(City Infrastructure & Capital Improvements)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana (the "City"), under the laws of Louisiana, be authorized to levy and collect, and adopt an ordinance providing for such levy and collection, a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%) (an estimated $2,020,680 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of tax for an entire year) (the "Tax") upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the City, all as defined by law, for a period of fifteen (15) years from an effective first levy date of July 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and improving infrastructure and capital improvements within the City; and further, shall the City be authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds to be issued in series from time to time for any of the aforesaid capital purposes as permitted by the laws of Louisiana?

City of Crowley Proposition No. 2 of 4

(Renewal of Wastewater Disposal Facilities Tax)

(Three and One-half Millage Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Three and One-Half (3.5) Mills Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $350,232), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of maintaining the wastewater disposal facilities?

City of Crowley Proposition No. 3 of 4

(Renewal of Public Parks and Recreation Tax)

(Three Millage Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Three (3) Mills Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $300,775), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of public parks and recreation?

City of Crowley Proposition No. 4 of 4

(Renewal of Youth Recreation Building Maintenance Tax)

(One Millage Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a One (1) Mill Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $99,924), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of youth recreation building maintenance?

EVANGELINE PARISH

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Conrad Cable, Democrat

"Matt" Gromlich, Democrat

Gordon Heslop, Republican

"Mike" Johnson, Republican

"Mike" Nichols, Republican

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District

Cade R. Cole, Republican

District Judge 13th Judicial District Court, Division A

Marcus L. Fontenot, Republican

District Judge 13th Judicial District Court, Division B

Chuck R. West, Republican

District Attorney 13th Judicial District Court

Jacob B. Fusilier, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Ville Platte

Jules Gregory Vidrine, No Party

City Marshal City Court, City of Ville Platte

Darin Bordelon, No Party

Darrian Guillory, Republican

Neal Lartigue, Democrat

Kevin Veillon, Republican

Member of School Board District 1

Philip Buller, No Party

Member of School Board District 2

Jeremy Ashford, Republican

Rebecca Berzas, Republican

Member of School Board District 3

Donovan Luke Fontenot, Other

Miles Johnson, Republican

Member of School Board District 4

Bernice Ardoin, Republican

Member of School Board District 5

Monica Blood Andrus, Republican

Member of School Board District 6

Andrew M. Fontenot, No Party

Member of School Board District 7

Sheila J. Joseph, Democrat

Member of School Board District 8

Jerry "Mr. B" Bottley, Democrat

Kimberly Coleman, Democrat

Member of School Board District 9

Cody Ardoin, No Party

"Raquel" Manuel, Republican

Member of School Board District 10

Donald J. Bergeron, Republican

Aaron Edwards, No Party

C. "Darnel" Firmin, Republican

Member of School Board District 11

Erin Hoffpauir Billiot, No Party

Bobby Max Hamlin, Republican

Member of School Board District 12

Calvin Leday Jr., Democrat

Member of School Board District 13

Donald Anderson, Democrat

Quentin Miller, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Dave McGee, Republican

Charlotte D. Smith, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Pamela Harper Hall, Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Tracy Rials, No Party

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4 (Unexpired Term)

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Joshua C. Estes, No Party

Amanda Guillory, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Ricky Duhon, Democrat

Chesly D. Ortego, Republican

Michael "Mike" Stockwell, Democrat

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Michael "Gorilla" Fruge, Republican

Parth Yadav, No Party

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Andy Wayne Carson, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Derrick Guillory, Republican

08/05/2026

Mayor City of Ville Platte

Hilda Clark Edwards, Democrat

Ryan LeDay Williams, Democrat

Mayor Town of Basile

Mark Denette, Republican

Latoya Ivory, Democrat

Herbert "Ripp" Rippeon, Republican

Mayor Town of Mamou

Ricky Fontenot, No Party

Christian B. McGee, No Party

Mayor Village of Chataignier

Justin Darbonne, No Party

Tom Frank, Democrat

J.C. Jack, Democrat

Daniel Matthews, Republican

Henry James Watson, No Party

Mayor Village of Turkey Creek

Bert K. Campbell, Republican

Chief of Police City of Ville Platte

Devinskie "Dee" Arvie, Democrat

Malcolm McKinney, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Basile

Victor Fontenot, Republican

Nicholas Paul Richardson, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Mamou

Charles "Pat" Hall, No Party

Javata Jason, No Party

Chief of Police Village of Chataignier

Willtee Gallow, Democrat

Alderman at Large Town of Basile

Otis Johnson, Democrat

"Tim" Lavergne, Democrat

Alderman at Large Town of Mamou

Ricardo "Reko" Goodley, Democrat

Alderman District 1, Town of Basile

Jessica Ceaser, Democrat

Alderman District 1, Town of Mamou

Terry "Chucky" Richard, Democrat

Derrell "Sheaky" Thomas, Democrat

Alderman District 2, Town of Mamou

Darrel Bellard, No Party

Brook Chapman, Republican

Troy Fontenot, No Party

Alderman District 3, Town of Mamou

James Fontenot II, Republican

Eugene Manuel, No Party

Scott "Skippy" Trahan, No Party

Alderman District 4, Town of Mamou

Micheal "Mike" Fontenot, Republican

Allen Noel Jr., No Party

Alderman District A, City of Ville Platte

Faye Lemoine, No Party

Alderman District B, City of Ville Platte

Anna Frank, Democrat

Alderman District C, City of Ville Platte

Tracey Jagneaux, Republican

Alderman District D, City of Ville Platte

Jorie L. Randle, No Party

Shawn C. Roy, Democrat

Alderman District E, City of Ville Platte

Danyon Charles, Democrat

Christina Sam, Democrat

Alderman District F, City of Ville Platte

Bryant Riggs, Democrat

Leroy Robertson, Democrat

Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile (3 to be elected)

Melissa Bergeron Clavier, Republican

Bryan L. Goodley, No Party

John "JJ" Jenkins, Republican

Nickolas "Nick" Labauve, No Party

Kristy Miller, Republican

Charetha Ceaser Rankins, Democrat

Aldermen Village of Chataignier (3 to be elected)

Chalyne Arvie, Democrat

Marcus "Tony" Calvin, Democrat

Blanche Monique Gallow, No Party

Wilfred Jack, Democrat

Council Members Village of Turkey Creek (3 to be elected)

"Eric" Chapelle, Republican

"Edwin" Deville, Republican

Jessie Johnson, Republican

Joey Johnson, Democrat

Billy "Neal" King Jr., Republican

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Cemetery District No. 1 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and twelve hundredths (1.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $162,070.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?

Cemetery District No. 5 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Cemetery District No. 5 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and one hundredth (1.01) mill tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $124,193.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein, said millage to represent a .01 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.00 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on March 25, 2017?

Cemetery District No. 6 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Cemetery District No. 6 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and twelve hundredths (1.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $20,000.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?

Road District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 1, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a five and twenty-six hundredths (5.26) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $598,177.00), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Road District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 2, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a fifteen (15.00) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $471,934.00), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Road District No. 3 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 3, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a ten and thirty hundredths (10.30) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $287,985.00) for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Road District No. 5 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 5, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a ten (10) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $617,104.71), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

IBERIA PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

Curtis Sigur, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

Roger P. Hamilton Jr., No Party

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Anthony Thibodeaux, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Suzanne de Mahy, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Vincent J. Borne, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Theodore M. "Trey" Haik III, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Renee Montegut Louviere, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Anthony Jude "Tony" Saleme Jr., Republican

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

"Mike" Haik, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Jeanerette

City Judge City Court, City of New Iberia

Nicole Burke, Republican

Kay Pitman Clark, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Jeanerette

Fernest "PacMan" Martin, No Party

City Marshal City Court, City of New Iberia

Dickie John Fremin, Republican

Member of School Board District 1

Krystal A. Boyance, Democrat

Marlon "Marlo" Lewis, Democrat

Member of School Board District 2

Virgie Broussard Pradia, Democrat

Member of School Board District 3

"Joe" Kidd, Republican

Member of School Board District 4

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis, No Party

Member of School Board District 5

Debra Savoie, Republican

Member of School Board District 6

"Mike" Mayeux, Republican

Member of School Board District 7

"Ben" Lilley, Republican

Member of School Board District 8

Brad Norris, Republican

Member of School Board District 9

Joel Dugas, Republican

Sarah Meche, Republican

Member of School Board District 10

Suzette Boutte Charpentier, Republican

Member of School Board District 11

Pamela Theodile Edwards, Democrat

Courtney Fitch, No Party

Member of School Board District 12

"Butch" Bourgeois, Republican

Sasha Shavers-Nicholas, Democrat

Member of School Board District 13

Larry Darby Jr., Republican

Constance "Connie" Langlinais, Republican

Brandon Romero, Republican

Member of School Board District 14

Rachael Toups, No party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Diana Charpentier Guillotte, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Brody Charpentier, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

James "Defa" Defelice II, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Lynn P. Guillotte, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Henry Charpentier, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Chad Hazelwood, Republican

City of New Iberia Proposition

(Charter Amendment)

Shall Section 3-06 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be amended as set forth in Ordinance 2026-08 adopted by the City Council on April 7, 2026, to revise the compensation of the Mayor of the City, said amendment to be effective at the beginning of the next regular term of the Mayor of the City, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2029?

Hopkins Street Economic Development District Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Hopkins Street Economic Development District (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect in accordance with Louisiana law a sales and use tax of 0.50% (the "Tax") (an estimated $95,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing January 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the development and revitalization of economic opportunities, stimulating the economy through renewed commerce, and for the utilization and development of natural and human resources of the area by providing job opportunities?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District

Cade R. Cole, Republican

District Judge 31st Judicial District Court

Karen Daniel Ancelet, Republican

Steve Gunnell, Republican

District Attorney 31st Judicial District Court

Lauren Heinen, Republican

Richard "Ric" Oustalet Jr., Republican

Daniel W. Sparks, Republican

Police Juror District 12

Terry Jane Fontenot, Democrat

Roger Mallett, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Jennings

Daniel E. Stretcher, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Jennings

Clarence L. Cormier, Republican

Member of School Board District 1

Robert "Bo" LeJeune, Republican

Member of School Board District 2

Brant R. Smith, No Party

Donna Woods, Republican

Member of School Board District 3

Marcus Davis, No Party

Elisha Neal Duhon, Republican

Member of School Board District 4

Summer Nicole Lejeune, No Party

Member of School Board District 5

Paula LeJeune, Republican

Member of School Board District 6

Janet Jones, Democrat

Member of School Board District 7

Trisha Patterson, Republican

James "Jimmy" Segura, No Party

Member of School Board District 8

John Thomas Compton, Republican

Zackary "Zack" Lopez, No Party

Member of School Board District 9

Malcolm "Mac" Bertrand, No Party

Devaughn Dewayne Davis, No Party

Brandon Kelley, Republican

John Richard Jr., No Party

Member of School Board District 10

William Russell Walker, Republican

Member of School Board District 11

Paul Trahan, Republican

Member of School Board District 12

Angela "Angie" Cline, Republican

David D. Gillett, Republican

Member of School Board District 13

Blake Petry, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Andrew Benoit, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Linda Langley, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

E. J. McCann, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Brian "Ping" Vanicor, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justin "Joe" Abshire, Republican

Terrie J. Guillory, Republican

Kenny Hebert, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Allen "Bubba" Langley, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Rita Y. Ramagos, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Jeffrey K. LaBouve, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Steve Arceneaux, Republican

Mayor Town of Elton

Cynthia "Kay" Hebert, No Party

Marilynn Broussard Moore, Republican

"Mike" Pierrotti, Republican

Mayor Town of Lake Arthur

Sampson "Poncho" LeJeune, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Elton

Casey Laughlin, Republican

Bruce A. Lemelle, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Lake Arthur

Jered Thomas, Republican

Aldermen Village of Fenton

Letha Keyes Gordon, Democrat

Elva J. Walker, Democrat

Council Member(s) Town of Elton (5 to be elected)

Erica Bruchhaus Francis, Democrat

Belinda Reed, Republican

Jared "Firecracker" Trahan, No Party

Council Member(s) Town of Lake Arthur

Debbie Abshire-Sonnier, Republican

Duke Broussard II, Republican

Lola Broussard, Republican

Tammy B. Broussard, Republican

Corey Conner, Republican

Mahlon J. LeBlanc, Republican

Samantha "Sammy" LeJeune, Republican

"Dusty" Simon, Republican

Ronchella "Ronnie" Turner, Democrat

Parishwide Proposition

(Sales Tax Extension & Rededication)

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 1/2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from and after July 1, 2034, with the proceeds of the Tax hereafter collected to be used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, operating, and maintaining jail facilities and animal shelter facilities for the Parish, and for providing additional support for animal control operations in the Parish, provided that no more than 10% of the proceeds of the Tax received in any year may be used for animal shelter or animal control purposes?

Road Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall Road Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,900,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 20 years from and after January 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used by the District for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and resurfacing Parish roads within the District (but specifically excluding employees' salaries, wages and benefits)?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B

Valerie Gotch Garrett, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

Royal Colbert, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Michelle M. Breaux, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. H

Shawn Eller, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. I

"Will" Keaty II, Republican

David Way, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. K

Michele S. Billeaud, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L

Cynthia Simon Spadoni, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. M

Dyan Schnaars, Republican

Susan Theall, Republican

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

Kristian Earles, Republican

Donald "Don" Landry, Republican

City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lafayette

Roya Boustany, Republican

City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Lafayette

Ryan Harris, Republican

James Klock, Republican

Emilia Pardo, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Lafayette

"Reggie" Thomas, No Party

Member of School Board District 2

Robert "Ted" Davidson, Republican

Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Kelly Clause Sonnier, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Patsy Boulanger, No Party

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Sharon E. Broussard, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Barbara Broussard, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Michael "Chalk" Angelle, Republican

Scott A. Morgan, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Donald "Don" Garber, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Bane Luquette, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Gabriel Lewis, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Judy Lantier Menard, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Perry D. Gary, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Edward "Chris" Everett, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Monique Broussard Champagne, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Jake Barousse, Republican

Kirk Magnon, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Darrell Menard, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Donna Broussard, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Dawn Menard Durke, Republican

Mayor City of Broussard

Raymond Bourque Jr., Republican

Mayor City of Carencro

"Don" Chauvin, Republican

Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, Republican

Eric Knight, Democrat

Mayor City of Scott

Jan-Scott Richard, Republican

Mayor City of Youngsville

"Ken" Ritter, Republican

Mayor Town of Duson

Johnny P. Thibodeaux

Chief of Police City of Broussard

Vance J. Olivier

Chief of Police City of Carencro

David Anderson

Chief of Police City of Scott

Caleb Lege' Republican

Kert Thomas, Republican

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Jean Paul "JP" Broussard, Republican

"Art" LeBreton Jr., Republican

John Melvin Trahan Jr., Republican

Council Member at Large City of Scott

Blaine Roy, Republican

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

"Jeff" Delahoussaye, Republican

Aldermen Town of Duson (5 to be elected)

Glenn C. Cormier, Republican

Blake Credeur, No Party

Coby J. Duhon, Republican

"Steve" Hanks, No Party

John "Johnny" Lagneaux II, Republican

Andrew "Maxis" Malaxonis, No Party

Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, Republican

Council Member District 1, City of Scott

Jakob Goodwin, Republican

Nahia Simon, No Party

Council Member District 2, City of Scott

Terry Montoucet, Republican

Sherie Stutes Sonnier, Republican

Council Member District 3, City of Scott

Lee Domingue, Republican

Council Member District 4, City of Scott

Bob Boudreaux, Republican

Allyson Soeseno Richard, Democrat

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

Shannon Bares, Republican

Council Member Division B, City of Youngsville

"Lindy" Bolgiano, Republican

James "Bubba" Savell, Republican

Council Member Division C, City of Youngsville

"Matt" Romero, Republican

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

Todd Istre, Republican

"Nick" Niland, Republican

Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville

Simone Champagne, Republican

Council Member(s) City of Carencro (5 to be elected)

Danielle Capritto, Republican

Damian Glover, Republican

Taylor James, No Party

Todd "Todd-O" Olivier, Republican

Alex Savage, Republican

Alfred "Al" Sinegal, Democrat

Terrance St. Julien, No Party

Carlos Stout, Republican

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Lori Landry, Republican

"Angel" Racca, Republican

Councilman District 2, City of Broussard

Charles Sharma, Republican

"Trey" Smith, Republican

Councilman District 3, City of Broussard

Jesse Regan, Republican

Councilman District 4, City of Broussard

Heather Girouard, Republican

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

David Forbes, Republican

Councilman District 6, City of Broussard

Kody Allen, Republican

ST. LANDRY PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District

Stewart Cathey Jr., Republican

Misti Cordell, Republican

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Republican

Michael Echols, Republican

"Gabe" Firment, Republican

Austin Magee, Republican

Dan McKay, Democrat

Patricia "Pat" Moore, Democrat

Antonio Wilson, Democrat

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District

Cade R. Cole, Republican

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C

Jarvis J. Claiborne, Democrat

Charlee Renaud Lear, Democrat

Greta Malbrough Marion, Democrat

Ogden L. Pitre, Democrat

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Gregory James Doucet, Democrat

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. D

Jason Meche, Democrat

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B

Laura Rougeau Garcille, Republican

District Attorney 27th Judicial District Court

Chad P. Pitre, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Eunice

Paul Brown, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Opelousas

Shaunn Caillier-Harden, Democrat

City Marshal City Court, City of Eunice

Terry J. Darbonne, Republican

Michael DeVillier, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Opelousas

Bruce Alsandor, Democrat

Paul Mouton, Democrat

Easton Shelvin, Democrat

Member of School Board District 1

Richard Lewis III, Democrat

Rachel A. Richard, Democrat

Maurice J. Walker, Democrat

Member of School Board District 2

"Don" Dejean, Democrat

Joyce Haynes, Democrat

Member of School Board District 3

Janice Henry, Democrat

"Toni" Rosette, Democrat

Keith J. Scott, Democrat

Member of School Board District 4

Angela Guillory Cassimere, Democrat

Johnnie Bob Fontenot, Democrat

Brenda Frank Lavergne, Democrat

Member of School Board District 5

Bianca J. Vedell, No Party

Member of School Board District 6

Sabrina Evans Ardoin, Democrat

Member of School Board District 7

Robert Gautreaux, Republican

Member of School Board District 8

Rose Marcel, Democrat

Member of School Board District 9

"Greg" Ardoin, Republican

Derrick J. Comeaux, Republican

Phyllis Mason-Fisher, Democrat

Latasha Benson Romar-Lee, Democrat

Member of School Board District 10

James Ronald Guillory, Democrat

Quincy Richard, Democrat

Elsie M. Semien, Democrat

Member of School Board District 11

Tiffany Nolan, Republican

Member of School Board District 12

Timmakah Hardy, Democrat

Kevin Johnwell, Democrat

Member of School Board District 13

Paul Trosclair, Democrat

Crystal Rougeau Wiley, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4

Katharine "Cassie" Dugal Henrich, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5

Thomas J. Lanclos, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 7

Paul Dupont, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 8

Wallace Trahan, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 9

Geneva M. Lemons, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 10

Ellis Peyton, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12

"Luke" Richard, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 13

Stephanie Fontenot Guidry, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 18

Hugh C. Guidry, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 19

Melissa Labbie Cole, No Party

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6 (2 to be elected)

Donna M. Dupre, Democrat

Karen Quebedeaux Smith, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 11 (2 to be elected)

Thomas Bernard, Republican

Wilken Jones Jr., Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District 4

Constable Justice of the Peace District 5

K. Blaine Nichol, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace District 7

Harold Barker Jr., Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace District 8

Vickie Keys, No Party

Jordan Lachney, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace District 9

Reginald "Wayne" Pitcher, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District 10

David L. Richard, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District 12

Amy W. Ardoin, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace District 13

Brenda Vidrine Manuel, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace District 18

Eddie D. "Chauk" Thibodeaux, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace District 19

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 6 (2 to be elected)

Jason E. Brasseaux, Republican

Robert D. Forras, Republican

Judy D. Meche, Democrat

Leo Meche, Democrat

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 11 (2 to be elected)

Shanna Bernard, Republican

Mayor City of Eunice

Scott A. Fontenot, No Party

M. Guillory, No Party

Van Reed, Republican

Mayor City of Opelousas

Julius Alsandor, Democrat

Sona Anderson, Democrat

Donald Broussard, Democrat

Elbert Lee Guillory, Republican

Kenon Lamb, Democrat

Devin Manuel McKnight, Democrat

"Rod" Sias, Democrat

Mayor Town of Arnaudville

"Ginger" LeCompte, Republican

Todd Meche, Republican

Mayor Town of Grand Coteau

Milton Arceneaux, Democrat

Danielle Belson, Democrat

Elyse Jean Randell, Democrat

Patrick Richard, Democrat

Mayor Town of Krotz Springs

Carroll Snyder, Republican

Mayor Town of Leonville

"Nick" Degueyter, Republican

Mayor Town of Melville

Caretta Robertson, Democrat

Natasha Faye Thomas Oliney, Democrat

Mayor Town of Port Barre

John "Johnny" Ardoin, Republican

Kenneth J. Marks, Democrat

Mayor Town of Sunset

Todd Broussard, No Party

Charles "Cha Cha" James, Democrat

Mayor Town of Washington

William Dwight Landreneau, Democrat

Mona C. Wilson, Democrat

Mayor Village of Cankton

Kevin J. Colligan, No Party

Mayor Village of Palmetto

Debra Lynn Coulon, No Party

Chief of Police City of Eunice

Kyle LeBouef, Republican

Chief of Police City of Opelousas

Graig "Twin" LeBlanc, Democrat

Yolanda Lewis, Democrat

Ebony Martin, No Party

Lawrence "Gum" Richard, Democrat

Donald "D T" Thompson, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville

"Josh" Ross, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Grand Coteau

Willie Troy Coco, Democrat

Wilton Guidry, Democrat

Brad Randell, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Krotz Springs

Wanda "Susie" Snyder, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Leonville

Joseph L. Noel III, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Melville

Demetria Burks, No Party

Phillip Lucas Jr., Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Port Barre

Deon R. Boudreaux, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Sunset

Corey Fairchild, No Party

Aquieta "Kiki" Hebert, No Party

Luis "Louie" Padilla, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Washington

Alderman at Large City of Eunice

Marion "Nootsie" Sattler

Alderman at Large City of Opelousas

Ron Jackson, No Party

Jacqueline Angelle Martin, Democrat

Marvin Tyrone Richard, Democrat

Alderman at Large Town of Sunset

Bernice Richard Smith, Democrat

Council Member at Large Town of Washington

Erick G. Fontenot, Democrat

Juwan Stevens, Democrat

Alderman District 1, Town of Sunset

J. Darrell Burleigh, Democrat

Ignatius Pierre, Democrat

Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset

Devin A. Henry, Democrat

Alderman District 3, Town of Sunset

Lydia Boxie, Democrat

Katherine B. Charles, Democrat

Janie Guilbeau, Democrat

Alderman District 4, Town of Sunset

J. Kelley Eggleston, Republican

Mark R. Pitre, Republican

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas

John Guilbeaux, Democrat

Rachel Reed, Democrat

Vanessa Brown Sostand, Democrat

Alderman District B, City of Opelousas

Delita Rubin Broussard, Democrat

"Big CB" Dayon, Democrat

Paula Faye Lewis Victor, Democrat

Belinda Stevenson, Democrat

Charles Ray Tyler Sr., Democrat

Alderman District C, City of Opelousas

Charles W. Cummings, Republican

Theresa Thibodeaux, Republican

Alderman District D, City of Opelousas

Sherell Roberts, No Party

Madelyn Edwards Rosette, Democrat

Alderman District E, City of Opelousas

Chasity Davis, Democrat

Larry "Bull" Martin, Democrat

Johnny Tolbert, Democrat

Alderman Ward 1, City of Eunice

Chad Andrepont, No Party

Darryl Hinds, Democrat

Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice

"Jackie JuJu" Landry, Democrat

Germaine Simpson, Democrat

Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice

Randall "Randy" Reed, Republican

Alderman Ward 4, City of Eunice

James "Donnie" Fontenot, Republican

Connie Thibodeaux, Republican

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (5 to be elected)

Dakota "Brown" Arnaud, No Party

Chelsey Coody, No Party

Ryan Courville, Republican

Jamie Ulin Huval, Republican

"Debbie" Kidder, Democrat

Kathleen "Kathy" Richard, Democrat

Cynthia Stelly, Republican

John Ray Taylor, No Party

Aldermen Town of Grand Coteau (5 to be elected)

Annette Charles, Democrat

Gretchen Coco, Democrat

Cerrisa Moore Couvillion, No Party

Shaterral "Terra" Johnson, Democrat

Ted Andrew Miller, Democrat

Sandra K. Smith, Democrat

Rebekah Taylor, Democrat

Devin Thomas, Democrat

Eli Wheeler, Democrat

Aldermen Town of Port Barre (5 to be elected)

Lisa Abshire, Republican

Russell J. Aymond, Republican

Latoya Bush, No Party

"Greg" Hardy, Democrat

Sammy Wayne Hardy II, Republican

Elizabeth "Susie" Hebert, Republican

Ronald M. Kimble, Democrat

Richard M. Mobile, Democrat

Christopher "Chris" Ortego, Republican

Donald J. Robin, Republican

Aldermen Village of Cankton (3 to be elected)

Troy Dupuis, Republican

Daniel "Danny" Miller, Republican

"Matt" Smith, Republican

Aldermen Village of Palmetto (3 to be elected)

Guyton Budden, No Party

Judy S. Dupre, Republican

Tisha Barker Kimble, Republican

L. J. Mouille, Republican

Council Member District 1, Town of Washington

Ricky D. Ducote, Republican

Marella Rue, Democrat

Council Member District 2, Town of Washington

Rogers Malveaux, Democrat

Council Member District 3, Town of Washington

Tanya Doucet, No Party

Laurie Dupre Sullivan, No Party

Council Member District 4, Town of Washington

Mary A. Lavergne, Democrat

Rena Brown Washington, Democrat

Council Member(s) Town of Leonville (5 to be elected)

Amanda O. Herpin, No Party

Benita A. Kennerson, Democrat

Patrick "Ricky" Lafleur, No Party

William J. "Billy" Lanclos, No Party

Felicia Mallet, No Party

Kirk Stelly, Republican

Kerry Willingham, Democrat

Council Member(s) Town of Melville (5 to be elected)

Clara Moore Goudeau, Democrat

Linda Haynes, Democrat

Erana Mayes-Richard, Democrat

Jeremy Polotzola, No Party

Bridget Lashawn Thomas, Democrat

Council Member(s) at Large Town of Krotz Springs (5 to be elected)

Keith Ardoin, Republican

Craig Burghdoff, Republican

Nyssa Evans Godwin, Republican

Larry Martinez Jr., Republican

"Kathy" Stermer Ellis, Republican

ST. MARTIN PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Monique Appeaning, Republican

Chauna Banks, Democrat

Rufus Craig, Libertarian

Larry Davis III, Republican

"Rick" Edmonds, Republican

Patrick "Pat" Forbes, Democrat

Lindsay "Rubia" Garcia, Democrat

Michael Mebruer, Republican

Blake Miguez, Republican

Stephen Wagley, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

Curtis Sigur, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

Roger P. Hamilton Jr., No Party

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Anthony Thibodeaux, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Suzanne de Mahy, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Vincent J. Borne, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Theodore M. "Trey" Haik III, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Renee Montegut Louviere, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Anthony Jude "Tony" Saleme Jr., Republican

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

"Mike" Haik, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Breaux Bridge

Lee C. Durio, Republican

Bart Hebert, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Breaux Bridge

Voorhies "Jimmy" Dupuis, Republican

Member of School Board District 1

Burton Bernard Jr., Republican

Member of School Board District 2

Jess E. "Poppa Dk" Crosier, Democrat

Shirret Davis Leday, No Party

Benjamin Lopez, Republican

Member of School Board District 3

Warrenina "Weenie" Batiste, Democrat

Edna "Maw Maw" Mitchell Johnson, Democrat

Member of School Board District 4

Jimmy Durio, Republican

Member of School Board District 5

Raymond "Ray" Latiolais Jr., Republican

Member of School Board District 6

Michael "Mike" Clay, Republican

Member of School Board District 7

Marvin "Rock" Crockett, Democrat

Albert "Da Da" Menard, Democrat

Member of School Board District 8

Rowdy Huval, Democrat

Member of School Board District 9

Marlin Daugereau, Republican

Member of School Board District 10

"Joe" Richard, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Neal Trahan, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Benjamin Crosier, No Party

Kelton "Blackjack" Marshall, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Lance Laviolette, No Party

Spencer Poirier, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

"Don" Legrand, No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Shelia C. Landry, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Travis J. Trahan, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Jess Crosier, Democrat

Leander "Cush" Williams, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

David R. Dugas, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Chase Guidry, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Wendie Hotard, Republican

Mayor City of Breaux Bridge

Chester R. Cedars, Republican

Mayor City of Broussard

Raymond Bourque Jr., Republican

Mayor Town of Arnaudville

"Ginger" LeCompte, Republican

Todd Meche, Republican

Mayor Village of Parks

Kevin J. Kately, Democrat

Amanda Poirier, Republican

Chief of Police City of Breaux Bridge

Hubert Augustine, No Party

Albert "Buz" LeBlanc, Republican

Chief of Police City of Broussard

Vance J. Olivier, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville

"Josh" Ross, Democrat

Chief of Police Village of Parks

"Reggie" Clues, Democrat

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

"Jeff" Delahoussaye, Republican

Alderman District A, City of Breaux Bridge

Ryan A. Breaux, Republican

Alderman District B, City of Breaux Bridge

Scotty Borel, Democrat

Alderman District C, City of Breaux Bridge

Brandy Celestine, Democrat

Alderman District D, City of Breaux Bridge

Neil J. "Sam" Melancon, No Party

Alderman District E, City of Breaux Bridge

Eddy J. Leblanc, Republican

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (5 to be elected)

Dakota "Brown" Arnaud, No Party

Chelsey Coody, No Party

Ryan Courville, Republican

Jamie Ulin Huval, Republican

"Debbie" Kidder, Democrat

Kathleen "Kathy" Richard, Democrat

Cynthia Stelly, Republican

John Ray Taylor, No Party

Aldermen Village of Parks (3 to be elected)

"Yvonne" Narcisse, Democrat

Eva Craven Potier, Democrat

Trey Thibodeaux, Republican

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Lori Landry, Republican

"Angel" Racca, Republican

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

David Forbes, Republican

Councilmen Town of Henderson

Kirk A. Taylor, Republican

ST. MARY PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

Curtis Sigur, Democrat

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

Roger P. Hamilton Jr., No Party

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

Anthony Thibodeaux, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Suzanne de Mahy, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Vincent J. Borne, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Theodore M. "Trey" Haik III, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

Renee Montegut Louviere, Republican

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Anthony Jude "Tony" Saleme Jr., Republican

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

"Mike" Haik, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Franklin

Morgan Guillory Bodin, No Party

City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City

Paul T. Landry, Democrat

City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin

Carla B. Weidenboerner, No Party

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City

Teddy Liner, Republican

Member of School Board District 1

Guienzy Brent, Democrat

Member of School Board District 2

Tammie Wilson, Democrat

Member of School Board District 3

Lindsey T. Anslem, Republican

Member of School Board District 4

Debra R. Jones, Democrat

Member of School Board District 5

Sandra K. Turner, Democrat

Calyn Swords Welch, Republican

Member of School Board District 6

Jeffrey "Jeff" Hufstetler, No Party

Noel Pisani, Republican

Jameson "Budd" Sennette, Democrat

Member of School Board District 7

Lawrence Guillory, Republican

Member of School Board District 8

Scott Babin, Republican

Chad Paradee, Republican

Member of School Board District 9

Alaina Black, Republican

Member of School Board District 10

Andrew V. Mancuso, No Party

08/05/2026

Member of School Board District 11

Rhonda Raymond Dennis, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Benjamin "Ben" Grimm, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Norma Bouey, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Eric Gaudet, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Tempest Jackson, No Party

Michelle D. Schexnayder, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Nekesia Jovia Bowie, Democrat

Stanley Johnson Jr., Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Shawn Canty, No Party

Glen Elliott, Republican

Nicole Cherry Landry, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Benny J. Druilhet, Democrat

Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Anna C. Perry, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Wendy B. Landry, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Kevin L. Stewart, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Edward Patrick Jr., Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Jose M. Salvador Jr., Republican

Andros Williams, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Joseph "Joey" Foret, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Elease G. Jackson, Democrat

Mayor City of Patterson

Rodney Grogan, Democrat

Slade Sanders, Republican

Mayor Town of Baldwin

Ajani Connor, Democrat

Clarence A. Vappie, Democrat

Mayor Town of Berwick

Ludness "Lud" Henry, Republican

Jason Romero, Republican

Chief of Police City of Patterson

Garrett S. Grogan, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Baldwin

Anthony Gibson, Democrat

Aldermen Town of Baldwin (5 to be elected)

Carolyn Bowser, Democrat

Margaret Colar, Democrat

Tony Gibson, Democrat

Dawn Lanceslin, Democrat

Taniah Lanceslin, Democrat

Amber Richard Tillman, Democrat

Council Member(s) City of Patterson (5 to be elected)

Bealizeia "Billy" Badeaux, No Party

R. Demale Bowden Jr., No Party

Lee A. Condolle, Democrat

Ray "Mr. Ray" Dewey, Democrat

Keith Grimball, Republican

Allis Jennings, Democrat

Patricia Lynn Jennings, Democrat

Jeffery S. Lawrence, Republican

Mamie Soudelier Perry, No Party

Dawn Rentrop, Democrat

Miranda Weinbach, Democrat

Councilmen Town of Berwick (5 to be elected)

Earl Anslem Jr., Republican

Colleen Nicklas Askew, Republican

Erica S. Brunson, Republican

Kevin P. Hebert, Republican

Brandon "J.H." Monceaux, Republican

Raymond Price, Republican

James Richard, Republican

Michael "Mike" Rodrigue, Republican

George R. Underwood III, Republican

Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment Proposition

Shall the St. Mary Parish Home Rule Charter be amended and restated to modernize parish governance by reducing the Parish Council from eleven members (eight district and three at-large) to eight single-member districts, eliminating at-large seats; updating council and parish-president compensation to reflect current duties, with cost-of-living adjustments every four years; establishing term limits of one-and-one-half consecutive terms for both the council and the parish president; designating the Parish President as chief executive and administrative officer, eliminating the separate chief administrative officer position; clarifying procedures for vacancies, meetings, and publication of ordinances; and removing obsolete or redundant sections, including outdated ballot and district provisions, all as provided in the revised St. Mary Parish Home Rule Charter adopted by the Charter Commission?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 3 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 3, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), continue to levy a 9.08 mills tax (an estimated $1,290,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission, said millage to represent a .48 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.60 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held April 29, 2017?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), continue to levy a 15.35 mills tax (an estimated $607,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission, said millage to represent a .68 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.67 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held October 14, 2017?

VERMILION PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

"Kate" Cotten, Republican

John Day, Democrat

Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

"Clay" Higgins, Republican

Tia LeBrun, No Party

Caleb "With a C" Walker, Democrat

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C

"Tommy" Frederick, No Party

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. G

Laurie Hulin, Democrat

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

Kristian Earles, Republican

Donald "Don" Landry, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Abbeville

Richard Putnam III, Democrat

City Judge City Court, City of Kaplan

Stanton Hardee III, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Abbeville

Jeremiah Bolden, No Party

City Marshal City Court, City of Kaplan

William J. Seaux, Republican

Ruby Thibeaux, Republican

Member of School Board District A

David Dupuis, No Party

Member of School Board District B

Kevin Meyers, Republican

Member of School Board District C

Harry "Gregg" Meaux, No Party

Coeyn Wise, No Party

Member of School Board District D

"Dale" Stelly, Republican

Member of School Board District E

Charlotte C. Detraz, Republican

Member of School Board District F

Tyrone Alexander, Democrat

Roderick Darby, No Party

Member of School Board District G

Jason Roy, No Party

Member of School Board District H

"Chris" Hebert, Republican

Member of School Board District I

"Nick" Touchet, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

"Chris" Langlinais, Republican

Anthony "Tony" Vice, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Eric J. Toups, Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Philip DeBaillon, Republican

Cheryl Granger, Republian

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Jessie J. Fabre, Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Jarvis Dubois, Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Johnny C. Choate, Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Tina Broussard Champagne, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Randy Granger, No Party

Eric P. Toups, No Party

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Fabian Hulin, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Steven Duhon, Democrat

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Jennifer Hoffpauir, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Steven "Ike" Sagrera II, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Edwin Broussard, Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Grayson Benoit, No Party

Mayor Town of Erath

Stephanie P. Broussard, No Party

Marlene Menard, Republican

Mayor Town of Gueydan

Jeffrey Lamson, No Party

Efrem "Zim" Livingston, Democrat

Jason Suire, Republican

Mayor Town of Maurice

Neil Arsement, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Erath

Anna Lapointe, No Party

Randall Toups, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Gueydan

Cru Delcambre, Republican

Chief of Police Town of Maurice

John Dayries, Republican

Guy Nerren, Republican

Aldermen Town of Erath (5 to be elected)

Brock Benoit, Republican

Jason Connor, Republican

Clarence Fusilier, Democrat

Michael "Mike" Richard, No Party

Kristin Vincent, Republican

Aldermen Town of Gueydan (5 to be elected)

Jean Jacques Campbell, Republican

June Campbell, No Party

Kevin Cormier, Republican

Monica Gums, No Party

Catherine Taylor, No Party

Ashley Trahan, No Party

Bradley "Brad" Vincent, Republican

Aldermen Town of Maurice (5 to be elected)

"Troy" Catalon, Republican

Megan Landry-Lalande, No Party

Jonathan Schlicher, No Party

Wayne Theriot, Republican

Matthew Trahan, Republican

Scott Trahan, Republican

Councilman District A, City of Abbeville

Cornelius Darby, Democrat

William "Billy" Noegel, No Party

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 16 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $712,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District, including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

Hospital Service District No. 3 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Hospital Service District No. 3 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 8.29 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $212,150 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of improving and maintaining the buildings and capital facilities of the District and acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor?