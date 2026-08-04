Qualifying starts tomorrow for November election: What's on your ballot?

Qualifying starts tomorrow for the November election.

Here's information on qualifying, from the Secretary of State:



The qualifying period for all candidates is August 5-7, 2026. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote (contact your local clerk of court for office hours). State candidates qualify at the Secretary of State's office at 8585 Archives Ave. in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

Please note that qualifying for candidates for party primary offices occured in January. Per Act 7 of the 2026 Regular Legislative Session, U.S. Representative is not considered a closed party office for purposes of the November and December election cycle, and anyone planning to qualify must do so by either paying the qualifying fee or via nominating petition regardless of party.

The November 3, 2026 election is the open general election date for party primary offices. Learn more here.

Here's some information for voters:



The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an OMV Office is October 5.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is October 13.

Early voting is October 20-27 (excluding Sunday, October 25) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a Registrar of Voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is November 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Here's what's on the ballot:

All voters will decide one of Louisiana's seats in the U.S. Senate:

"Jamie" Davis, Democrat

Julia Letlow, Republican

All state voters also will decide 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution:

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Act 39 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 21(K)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem tax exemptions; to provide relative to the ad valorem tax exemption for certain disabled veterans and their surviving spouses; to allow for the transfer of certain exemptions by a surviving spouse; to provide for limitations; to provide for effectiveness; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

Do you support an amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who receives the additional property tax exemption, to make a one-time transfer of the additional property tax exemption to a subsequent qualifying property? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(K)(1))

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Act 273 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 23(C) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem property tax millage rate adjustments; to provide for maximum authorized millage rates; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate without losing its ability to adjust to the maximum authorized millage rate from a prior year's reassessment? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 23(C))

Proposed Amendment No. 3

Act 271 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article I, Section 18(C) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the right to bail; to prohibit bail for offenders who have been convicted of certain offenses; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to prohibit a defendant from being released on any post-conviction bail if the defendant is convicted of an aggravated offense against a minor child? (Adds Article I, Section 18(C))

Proposed Amendment No. 4

Act 414 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article IV, Section 3(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, to provide for the term limit for the office of the governor; to provide for a lifetime term limit; to provide that the limit is not limited to service in successive terms; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to prohibit a person who has served more than one and one-half terms as governor from being elected as governor for any future term? (Amends Article IV, Section 3(B))

Proposed Amendment No. 5

Act 606 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to application of certain state monies to state retirement system unfunded accrued liability; to remove requirement that such monies be applied to the oldest system liabilities first; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to authorize a state retirement system to apply any nonrecurring state monies it receives to any of its unfunded accrued liability rather than requiring application to its oldest unfunded accrued liability? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii))

Proposed Amendment No. 6

Act 274 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article VII, Section 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxation; to extend an ad valorem tax exemption for property owners who are sixty-five years of age or older; to provide for the amount of the exemption; to provide for requirements and limitations; to provide for implementation of the exemption by parishes and municipalities; to prohibit the reappraisal and valuation of property for purposes of millage adjustments under certain circumstances; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

Proposed Amendment No. 7

Act 607 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 14(B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to water utility service lines; to provide for the use of public funds to remove or replace drinking water utility service lines located on property owned by utility customers; to provide relative to identifying, inventorying water utility service lines made of or affected by certain hazardous materials; to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of public funds by a political subdivision for the purpose of identifying, inventorying, removing or replacing drinking water utility service lines made of or affected by materials as specified or prescribed by the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, promulgated October 30, 2024, or subsequent promulgation, on property owned by utility customers? (Amends Article VII, Section 14)

Proposed Amendment No. 8

Act 277 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article I, Section 4(B)(4) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the right to property; to prohibit expropriation by foreign adversaries; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to prohibit expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary? (Amends Article I, Section 4(B)(4))

Proposed Amendment No. 9

Act 220 (2025 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxation; to provide for assessment of property for ad valorem tax purposes; to provide with respect to the special assessment level; to provide with respect to the income limit associated with qualifying for the special assessment level; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii))

Proposed Amendment No. 10

Act 272 (2026 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article VII, Section 21(P) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem taxes; to authorize the exemption of certain property from ad valorem taxes subject to conditions provided in law; to require the legislature to enact laws relative to implementation of the exemption; to provide for applicability; to provide for an effective date; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

Do you support an amendment to allow property tax exemptions for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated, and to require the legislature to enact laws providing for administration of these exemptions? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

PARISH BALLOTS

There are multiple races and propositions in each parish. Here are ballot items by parish; which race you vote in will depend on where you live. You can see your personal ballot at geauxvote.com.

ACADIA PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. A

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. F

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. J

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Crowley

City Judge City Court, City of Eunice

City Judge City Court, City of Rayne

City Marshal City Court, City of Crowley

City Marshal City Court, City of Eunice

City Marshal City Court, City of Rayne

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Mayor City of Crowley

Mayor City of Eunice

Mayor City of Rayne

Mayor Town of Basile

Mayor Town of Church Point

Mayor Town of Duson

Mayor Town of Iota

Mayor Village of Estherwood

Mayor Village of Mermentau

Mayor Village of Morse

Chief of Police City of Crowley

Chief of Police City of Eunice

Chief of Police City of Rayne

Chief of Police Town of Basile

Chief of Police Town of Church Point

Chief of Police Town of Iota

Chief of Police Village of Estherwood

Chief of Police Village of Mermentau

Chief of Police Village of Morse

Alderman at Large City of Crowley

Alderman at Large City of Eunice

Alderman at Large City of Rayne

Alderman at Large Town of Basile

Alderman District 1, Town of Basile

Alderman Ward 1, City of Rayne

Alderman Ward 1, Division A, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 1, Division B, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 1, Town of Church Point

Alderman Ward 2, City of Rayne

Alderman Ward 2, Division A, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 2, Division B, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 2, Town of Church Point

Alderman Ward 3, City of Rayne

Alderman Ward 3, Division A, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 3, Division B, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 3, Town of Church Point

Alderman Ward 4, City of Rayne

Alderman Ward 4, Division A, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 4, Division B, City of Crowley

Alderman Ward 4, Town of Church Point

Alderman Ward 5, Town of Church Point

Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice

Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice

Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile

Aldermen Town of Duson

Aldermen Town of Iota

Aldermen Village of Estherwood

Aldermen Village of Mermentau

Aldermen Village of Morse

City of Crowley Proposition No. 1 of 4

(One-half of One Percent (1/2 of 1%) Sales and Use Tax)

(City Infrastructure & Capital Improvements)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana (the "City"), under the laws of Louisiana, be authorized to levy and collect, and adopt an ordinance providing for such levy and collection, a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%) (an estimated $2,020,680 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of tax for an entire year) (the "Tax") upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the City, all as defined by law, for a period of fifteen (15) years from an effective first levy date of July 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and improving infrastructure and capital improvements within the City; and further, shall the City be authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds to be issued in series from time to time for any of the aforesaid capital purposes as permitted by the laws of Louisiana?

City of Crowley Proposition No. 2 of 4

(Renewal of Wastewater Disposal Facilities Tax)

(Three and One-half Millage Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Three and One-Half (3.5) Mills Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $350,232), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of maintaining the wastewater disposal facilities?

City of Crowley Proposition No. 3 of 4

(Renewal of Public Parks and Recreation Tax)

(Three Millage Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Three (3) Mills Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $300,775), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of public parks and recreation?

City of Crowley Proposition No. 4 of 4

(Renewal of Youth Recreation Building Maintenance Tax)

(One Millage Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the City of Crowley, State of Louisiana, (the "City") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a One (1) Mill Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said City (current estimated annual amount of $99,924), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2028 and ending in the year 2037 for the purpose of youth recreation building maintenance?

EVANGELINE PARISH

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District

Cade R. Cole, Republican

District Judge 13th Judicial District Court, Division A

District Judge 13th Judicial District Court, Division B

District Attorney 13th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Ville Platte

City Marshal City Court, City of Ville Platte

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Member of School Board District 9

Member of School Board District 10

Member of School Board District 11

Member of School Board District 12

Member of School Board District 13

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4 (Unexpired Term)

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Mayor City of Ville Platte

Mayor Town of Basile

Mayor Town of Mamou

Mayor Village of Chataignier

Mayor Village of Turkey Creek

Chief of Police City of Ville Platte

Chief of Police Town of Basile

Chief of Police Town of Mamou

Chief of Police Village of Chataignier

Alderman at Large Town of Basile

Alderman at Large Town of Mamou

Alderman District 1, Town of Basile

Alderman District 1, Town of Mamou

Alderman District 2, Town of Mamou

Alderman District 3, Town of Mamou

Alderman District 4, Town of Mamou

Alderman District A, City of Ville Platte

Alderman District B, City of Ville Platte

Alderman District C, City of Ville Platte

Alderman District D, City of Ville Platte

Alderman District E, City of Ville Platte

Alderman District F, City of Ville Platte

Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile

Aldermen Village of Chataignier

Council Members Village of Turkey Creek

Cemetery District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Cemetery District No. 1 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and twelve hundredths (1.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $162,070.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?

Cemetery District No. 5 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Cemetery District No. 5 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and one hundredth (1.01) mill tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $124,193.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein, said millage to represent a .01 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.00 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on March 25, 2017?

Cemetery District No. 6 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Cemetery District No. 6 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and twelve hundredths (1.12) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $20,000.00), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?

Road District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 1, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a five and twenty-six hundredths (5.26) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $598,177.00), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Road District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 2, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a fifteen (15.00) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $471,934.00), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Road District No. 3 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 3, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a ten and thirty hundredths (10.30) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $287,985.00) for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Road District No. 5 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Evangeline Parish Road District No. 5, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a ten (10) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $617,104.71), for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within the District, or for the maintenance thereof?

IBERIA PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Jeanerette

City Judge City Court, City of New Iberia

City Marshal City Court, City of Jeanerette

City Marshal City Court, City of New Iberia

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Member of School Board District 9

Member of School Board District 10

Member of School Board District 11

Member of School Board District 12

Member of School Board District 13

Member of School Board District 14

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

City of New Iberia Proposition

(Charter Amendment)

Shall Section 3-06 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be amended as set forth in Ordinance 2026-08 adopted by the City Council on April 7, 2026, to revise the compensation of the Mayor of the City, said amendment to be effective at the beginning of the next regular term of the Mayor of the City, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2029?

Hopkins Street Economic Development District Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Hopkins Street Economic Development District (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect in accordance with Louisiana law a sales and use tax of 0.50% (the "Tax") (an estimated $95,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing January 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the development and revitalization of economic opportunities, stimulating the economy through renewed commerce, and for the utilization and development of natural and human resources of the area by providing job opportunities?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District

Cade R. Cole, Republican

District Judge 31st Judicial District Court

District Attorney 31st Judicial District Court

Police Juror District 12

City Judge City Court, City of Jennings

City Marshal City Court, City of Jennings

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Member of School Board District 9

Member of School Board District 10

Member of School Board District 11

Member of School Board District 12

Member of School Board District 13

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Mayor Town of Elton

Mayor Town of Lake Arthur

Chief of Police Town of Elton

Chief of Police Town of Lake Arthur

Aldermen Village of Fenton

Council Member(s) Town of Elton

Council Member(s) Town of Lake Arthur

Parishwide Proposition

(Sales Tax Extension & Rededication)

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 1/2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from and after July 1, 2034, with the proceeds of the Tax hereafter collected to be used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, operating, and maintaining jail facilities and animal shelter facilities for the Parish, and for providing additional support for animal control operations in the Parish, provided that no more than 10% of the proceeds of the Tax received in any year may be used for animal shelter or animal control purposes?

Road Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall Road Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,900,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 20 years from and after January 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used by the District for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and resurfacing Parish roads within the District (but specifically excluding employees' salaries, wages and benefits)?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. H

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. I

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. K

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. M

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lafayette

City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Lafayette

City Marshal City Court, City of Lafayette

Member of School Board District 2

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Mayor City of Broussard

Mayor City of Carencro

Mayor City of Scott

Mayor City of Youngsville

Mayor Town of Duson

Chief of Police City of Broussard

Chief of Police City of Carencro

Chief of Police City of Scott

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Council Member at Large City of Scott

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

Aldermen Town of Duson

Council Member District 1, City of Scott

Council Member District 2, City of Scott

Council Member District 3, City of Scott

Council Member District 4, City of Scott

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

Council Member Division B, City of Youngsville

Council Member Division C, City of Youngsville

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville

Council Member(s) City of Carencro

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Councilman District 2, City of Broussard

Councilman District 3, City of Broussard

Councilman District 4, City of Broussard

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

Councilman District 6, City of Broussard

ST. LANDRY PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District

Cade R. Cole, Republican

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. D

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B

District Attorney 27th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Eunice

City Judge City Court, City of Opelousas

City Marshal City Court, City of Eunice

City Marshal City Court, City of Opelousas

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Member of School Board District 9

Member of School Board District 10

Member of School Board District 11

Member of School Board District 12

Member of School Board District 13

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 7

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 8

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 9

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 10

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 13

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 18

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 19

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 11

Constable Justice of the Peace District 4

Constable Justice of the Peace District 5

Constable Justice of the Peace District 7

Constable Justice of the Peace District 8

Constable Justice of the Peace District 9

Constable Justice of the Peace District 10

Constable Justice of the Peace District 12

Constable Justice of the Peace District 13

Constable Justice of the Peace District 18

Constable Justice of the Peace District 19

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 6

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 11

Mayor City of Eunice

Mayor City of Opelousas

Mayor Town of Arnaudville

Mayor Town of Grand Coteau

Mayor Town of Krotz Springs

Mayor Town of Leonville

Mayor Town of Melville

Mayor Town of Port Barre

Mayor Town of Sunset

Mayor Town of Washington

Mayor Village of Cankton

Mayor Village of Palmetto

Chief of Police City of Eunice

Chief of Police City of Opelousas

Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville

Chief of Police Town of Grand Coteau

Chief of Police Town of Krotz Springs

Chief of Police Town of Leonville

Chief of Police Town of Melville

Chief of Police Town of Port Barre

Chief of Police Town of Sunset

Chief of Police Town of Washington

Alderman at Large City of Eunice

Alderman at Large City of Opelousas

Alderman at Large Town of Sunset

Council Member at Large Town of Washington

Alderman District 1, Town of Sunset

Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset

Alderman District 3, Town of Sunset

Alderman District 4, Town of Sunset

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas

Alderman District B, City of Opelousas

Alderman District C, City of Opelousas

Alderman District D, City of Opelousas

Alderman District E, City of Opelousas

Alderman Ward 1, City of Eunice

Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice

Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice

Alderman Ward 4, City of Eunice

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville

Aldermen Town of Grand Coteau

Aldermen Town of Port Barre

Aldermen Village of Cankton

Aldermen Village of Palmetto

Council Member District 1, Town of Washington

Council Member District 2, Town of Washington

Council Member District 3, Town of Washington

Council Member District 4, Town of Washington

Council Member(s) Town of Leonville

Council Member(s) Town of Melville

Council Member(s) at Large Town of Krotz Springs

ST. MARTIN PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Breaux Bridge

City Marshal City Court, City of Breaux Bridge

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Member of School Board District 9

Member of School Board District 10

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Mayor City of Breaux Bridge

Mayor City of Broussard

Mayor Town of Arnaudville

Mayor Village of Parks

Chief of Police City of Breaux Bridge

Chief of Police City of Broussard

Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville

Chief of Police Village of Parks

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

Alderman District A, City of Breaux Bridge

Alderman District B, City of Breaux Bridge

Alderman District C, City of Breaux Bridge

Alderman District D, City of Breaux Bridge

Alderman District E, City of Breaux Bridge

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville

Aldermen Village of Parks

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

Councilmen Town of Henderson

ST. MARY PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E

District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Franklin

City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City

City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City

Member of School Board District 1

Member of School Board District 2

Member of School Board District 3

Member of School Board District 4

Member of School Board District 5

Member of School Board District 6

Member of School Board District 7

Member of School Board District 8

Member of School Board District 9

Member of School Board District 10

Member of School Board District 11

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Mayor City of Patterson

Mayor Town of Baldwin

Mayor Town of Berwick

Chief of Police City of Patterson

Chief of Police Town of Baldwin

Aldermen Town of Baldwin

Council Member(s) City of Patterson

Councilmen Town of Berwick

Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment Proposition

Shall the St. Mary Parish Home Rule Charter be amended and restated to modernize parish governance by reducing the Parish Council from eleven members (eight district and three at-large) to eight single-member districts, eliminating at-large seats; updating council and parish-president compensation to reflect current duties, with cost-of-living adjustments every four years; establishing term limits of one-and-one-half consecutive terms for both the council and the parish president; designating the Parish President as chief executive and administrative officer, eliminating the separate chief administrative officer position; clarifying procedures for vacancies, meetings, and publication of ordinances; and removing obsolete or redundant sections, including outdated ballot and district provisions, all as provided in the revised St. Mary Parish Home Rule Charter adopted by the Charter Commission?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 3 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 3, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), continue to levy a 9.08 mills tax (an estimated $1,290,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission, said millage to represent a .48 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.60 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held April 29, 2017?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), continue to levy a 15.35 mills tax (an estimated $607,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission, said millage to represent a .68 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.67 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held October 14, 2017?

VERMILION PARISH

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. G

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

City Judge City Court, City of Abbeville

City Judge City Court, City of Kaplan

City Marshal City Court, City of Abbeville

City Marshal City Court, City of Kaplan

Member of School Board District A

Member of School Board District B

Member of School Board District C

Member of School Board District D

Member of School Board District E

Member of School Board District F

Member of School Board District G

Member of School Board District H

Member of School Board District I

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Mayor Town of Erath

Mayor Town of Gueydan

Mayor Town of Maurice

Chief of Police Town of Erath

Chief of Police Town of Gueydan

Chief of Police Town of Maurice

Aldermen Town of Erath

Aldermen Town of Gueydan

Aldermen Town of Maurice

Councilman District A, City of Abbeville

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 16 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $712,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District, including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

Hospital Service District No. 3 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Hospital Service District No. 3 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 8.29 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $212,150 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of improving and maintaining the buildings and capital facilities of the District and acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor?