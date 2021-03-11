Pursuit in Red River Parish ends with deputies fatally shooting Connecticut man

State Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Red River Parish. Troopers say officers fired fatal shots at a man who allegedly fled from a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, shortly after 9:30 p.m., state police responded to the officer-involved shooting in Red River Parish. LSP was requested to investigate the shooting by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that DPSO deputies on patrol in DeSoto Parish attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut. For reasons still under investigation, Laduca allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Troopers say the pursuit continued on roadways in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish. As the pursuit continued in Red River Parish, Laduca turned onto an oilfield road, traveled through a barbed-wire fence, and entered a pasture where the vehicle became stuck in a ditch.

Laduca fled from the vehicle, at which time deputies followed in pursuit on foot. During the pursuit, State Police say a confrontation occurred and deputies from RRPSO and DPSO shot and killed Laduca. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured, they say.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. LSP/BFO is the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

