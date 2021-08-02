Public hearings begin on capsizing of Seacor Power

A formal public hearing began on Monday in Houma on the capsizing of the liftboat Seacor Power.

The hearing began at 8:00 am at the Courtyard Marriot Hotel.

Monday's hearing is the first of a two-week long schedule that will continue until August 13.

The Coast Guard will consider evidence related to the capsizing of the Seacor Power and the loss of 13 of its 19 crewmembers.

Survivors of the incident and representatives of the agencies involved are scheduled to speak over the course of the sessions. See the schedule.

Sessions can be watched online at this link: https://livestream.com/uscginvestigations

A blog operated by the Coast Guard will provide hearing updates at www.mariners.coastguard.blog

The National Transportation Safety Board is the leading agency in the Seacor Power investigation. They will also participate in the Coast Guard public hearing.

The NTSB is expected to produce an independent report with its own findings.

Anyone wishing to provide information that may assist the investigation and the public hearing can submit that information via email to: accidentinfo@uscg.mil

The Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13, 2021, approximately seven miles south of Port Fourchon.

Nineteen crewmembers were on board at the time of the capsizing.

Six crewmembers were initially rescued, and six were recovered unresponsive during the course of the response.

Following the incident, crews searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering more than 9,200 square nautical miles, over the course of six days.

The search for the remaining seven crewmembers was suspended by the Coast Guard on April 19.

