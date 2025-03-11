Public hearing set for proposed amendments to hunting regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed several amendments to the 2025-26 hunting regulation notice of intent, including adjustments to the West Zone and East Zone duck hunting seasons.

The action came during the commission’s March meeting Thursday (March 6) in Baton Rouge.

Proposed West Zone dates are Nov. 15-Dec. 7 and the second split from Dec. 20-Jan. 25.

The youth-only dates will be Nov. 8-9 and the veterans-only dates Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Proposed East Zone dates are Nov. 22-Dec. 8 and the second split from Dec. 20-Jan. 31.

The youth and veterans-only dates will be Nov. 15-16.

An amendment modifying the proposed ban on the use of remote cameras on wildlife management areas was also adopted. Remote cameras would be allowed year round except during an open turkey season.

The commission voted to modify the pintail limit to allow no more than three with no more than one female.

The commission also voted to allow primitive weapons loaded exclusively through the muzzle, or the muzzle end of the cylinder chamber and fired by wheel lock, flintlock, percussion cap or centerfire primer as opposed to only allowing black powder or an approved substitute.

To view all the amendments, full notice of intent, all regulation changes and proposed hunting season dates for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

The department will conduct a public hearing on amendments April 22 at 10 a.m. at LDWF Headquarters in Baton Rouge in the Joe Herring Louisiana Room.

Final approval for the proposed changes will be at the May commission meeting.