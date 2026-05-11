Public comment open on alligator season

The Louisiana Department of Wildife and Fisheries is now accepting public comment on a proposed recreational alligator season this fall.

Last week, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a Notice of Intent (NOI) for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to conduct a recreational alligator hunting season from Oct. 1-31, 2026.

Public comment on the NOI will be accepted through June 26. Comments may be submitted to LDWF Alligator Program Manager Jeb Linscombe at LDWF, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA, 70506, or by email at jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov.

“We are proud to increase recreational opportunity for Louisiana sportsmen and women across the state with this exciting new season,” said LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “The American Alligator is a true conservation success story, and by being able to have a recreational season, we are able to further promote this success and the rich hunting heritage that makes up the Louisiana way of life.”

The recreational season would be separate from the commercial season. Properties already issued commercial harvest tags are excluded from recreational eligibility. Alligators, hides, meat and parts taken under a recreational hide tag may not be sold, bartered or commingled with commercial-tag alligators.

The recreational season would be conducted by lottery. Only Louisiana residents may apply. A total of 5,000 participants would be selected with two recreational alligator hide tags issued to each participant. Immediate tag attachment upon harvest and tag validation within 72 hours via department portal, LA Wallet, phone, or LouisianaOutdoors.com, is required.

Method of take is restricted to hook and line, or snatch hook only — anchored, tethered, or originating from immovable eligible property with written landowner permission. Pole hunting and free shooting is prohibited.

There would be eight zones statewide with recreational opportunity in each zone. Zones B and C would have 1,250 participants, Zone A 500 participants and zones D, E, F, G and H 400 participants each.. A recreational alligator hunter must possess a basic hunting license, the recreational alligator hunting license, valid recreational hide tags and written proof of land ownership or permission. A recreational alligator hunting license would be $25 for residents and $150 for non-residents.

To see the full NOI, visit the LDWF Alligator Hunting webpage [wlf.louisiana.gov].