Proposed SEC Rule Could Reach Nearly Every Farmer And Rancher

The undersigned organizations, representing the overwhelming vast majority of agriculture, livestock and poultry farmers and ranchers across the United States, respectfully request a 180-day extension, from May 20, 2022 until November 16, 2022 to the comment period for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Proposed Rule on The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate Related Disclosures for Investors.

Our members grow plentiful and affordable meat, eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables, grain, and fibers, as well as produce the fertilizers and crop protectants necessary to feed, fuel and clothe America and large portions of the world population.

Members grow virtually every agricultural commodity produced commercially in the United States, including much of the U.S. wheat, corn, rice, soybean, cotton, wool, sugar, milk, poultry, egg, pork, lamb, and beef supply. Agriculture and livestock-related industries contributed over $1 trillion to the U.S gross domestic product in 2020 and employed 20 million people.

More on the full article can be viewed HERE.

