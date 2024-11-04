Professional Career Fair set for Nov. 19

The fourteenth annual Professional Career Fair is scheduled for November 19.

The event, set for 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Picard Center, 200 E Devalcourt St., is hosted by several local agencies, including LEDA, Acadiana Workforce Solutions and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Career Services.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a variety of companies that are currently hiring for openings in management, sales, finance, technology, software development, customer service, healthcare, manufacturing and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and to dress professionally.

“The Professional Career Fair provides an intimate atmosphere for job seekers to connect with companies that are looking to fill professional positions. This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals and recent graduates to meet with local hiring managers in a small-scale recruitment event,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development.

There is limited space available for companies to participate in the event. Contact Ryan LaGrange at ryanl@lafayette.org for information.

A current list of participating employers and pre-registration information is available at ProfessionalCareerFair2024.eventbrite.com. For more information, job seekers may contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at 337-482-1444.