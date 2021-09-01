President Biden to visit Louisiana Friday to survey Hurricane Ida damage and recovery efforts

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday, September 3, to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida and recovery efforts, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

The president will also meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities. Further details on the visit from the White House will follow.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today released a statement on President Biden’s visit:

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana. We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel