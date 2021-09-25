Pres. Biden amends Laura disaster declaration to provide more federal funding

President Joe Biden has made additional disaster assistance available to Louisiana as many in the state continue to recover from Hurricane Laura last year.

The amendment announced Friday night authorizes an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures in the state.

Last October, President Trump authorized a 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a continuous period of 30 days established by the state; President Biden's amendment authorizes the extension for a continuous period of 45 days.

The initial major disaster declaration issued for the state on August 28, after Laura made landfall, made federal funding available for public assistance at only 75% federal funding of total eligible costs.

