Prairieville man killed in crash on La Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish

A Prairieville man is dead following a crash on Hwy 73 north of I-10 in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police say that sortly after 8:00 p.m. on January 15, 2022, Troopers began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

That crash happened on LA Hwy 73 north of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish and claimed the life of 57-year-old Roger Brumfield of Prairieville.

An investigation revealed the crash occurred as Brumfield, who was on a motorcycle, attempted to make a left turn from Prairie Drive into the southbound lane of LA Hwy 73.

For reasons still under investigation, as Brumfield attempted to make the turn, he lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. After being ejected from the motorcycle, Brumfield was struck by another vehicle that was traveling south on LA Hwy 73.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Brumfield sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was properly restrained and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, they say.

