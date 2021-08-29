Port Fourchon video shows power of Hurricane Ida

Video out of Port Fourchon shows the power of Hurricane Ida as it made landfall on Sunday.

The video, shared by Jeremy DiBenedetto, showed the amazing strength and might of the storm.

"All I can say is WOW!!! The two things in life you NEVER underestimate, God & Mother Nature!!" DiBenedetto said in the post.

Video out of Port Fourchon shows power of Hurricane Ida

Strong winds can be heard roaring in the video as rain comes down at amazing speeds. The waters around The Blue Barnacle, DiBenedetto's camp at Port Fourchon surged high around a camera set up capturing it all.

Earlier images show the relative calm of the camp before Ida made landfall.

"We're not sure if she's still standing, but the dock is still there," he said in a post.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel