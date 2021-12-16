Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol to offer a 'Safe Ride Home for the Holidays' program

LAFOURCHE PARISH — Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol Chief Mike Kinler has announced his department is offering a “Safe Ride Home for the Holidays” program beginning this Friday, December 17.

With the recent increased uptick in dangerous car crashes locally, they say this program sets forth to address this issue head on by offering anyone and everyone a safe ride home, to, or from the 10th Ward (the area south of the Intracoastal bridge in southern Lafourche), if they have consumed alcohol while celebrating the holidays.

This program will run until January 1, 2022, they say.

“This service is available 24 hours a day at no-charge,”Kinler said. “It is our mission to ensure that there are no buzzed or intoxicated drivers on the streets of the 10th Ward so that everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday season.”

For a Safe-Ride-Home, they ask the public to call the Harbor Police dispatch at 985-396-3911 and advise them where you are and where you need to be safely delivered.

A Harbor Police Officer will make sure that you return to your family safely.

“When our Police Chief approached our commissioners and me about this outreach effort, it was a no-brainer,” Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “With everything our community has gone through during this trying year, we wanted to participate in a program that could potentially prevent any further tragedies.”

Chiasson and Chief Kinler said they are glad to provide this service to the 10th Ward community and would also like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

