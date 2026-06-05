Police wrangle alligator in French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - The French Settlement Police Department released video showing its leaders wrangling an alligator that wandered into a resident’s yard on Friday morning, May 5.

The French Settlement Police Department relocates an alligator that was found in a resident’s yard.(French Settlement Police Department)According to the police department, Chief Cary Mosby and Assistant Chief Lucius Boudreaux safely relocated the alligator after residents called about it being in their yard, where children and pets reside.

WAFB

Video from the scene shows the alligator hiding underneath a boat trailer. Additional video shows authorities using a rope to safely secure the animal before picking it up and placing it in the back of a truck.

French Settlement Police Chief Mosby warned people to be cautious about approaching any wild animal for their own safety and thanked the residents for calling officials to handle the situation.

