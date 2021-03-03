Police use Facebook to help ID alleged delivery driver 'Tip Jar Thief'

Slidell Police have identified a DoorDash delivery driver who they say stole from the tip jar at an area restaurant. The department took to Facebook this week, asking their followers for any assistance to solve the crime.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the employee allegedly stole the money from McAlister's Deli on February 25. The entire incident was captured on the store's surveillance video.

In their first post on Monday, police said the driver had until Tuesday to return the money before they posted the surveillance footage to Facebook.

That video, posted Tuesday evening, shows the driver walking up to the counter, noticing the tip jar, looking around, then pulling the jar over. In their post, police added, "For those asking why we just don't get the information from DoorDash...well, it's not like the TV shows. Nothing is quick and easy."

SPD updated a couple hours later, saying "The Facebook Detectives are out in full force tonight! The tips are pouring in!" And another hour later came the final post: "The Tip Jar Thief is in custody. Thank you for all your assistance in helping us identify the suspect."

Altogether, the posts were shared more than 1,200 times.

See the full request for help and video below:

