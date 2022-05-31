Police: Three injured in shooting on Xavier University campus

Police in New Orleans say that three people were shot on Xavier University campus on Tuesday.

NOPD says they are investigating an aggravated battery by shooting incident on the campus of Xavier University, in the area of the Convocation Center.

The shooting allegedly took place following the graduation ceremonies for Morris Jeff Community School, according to WDSU-TV and Nola.com

They say that initial information shows three victims having sustained gunshot wounds. The victims have been transported to a local hospital.

A subject has been detained at the scene, police report.

No further information is currently available.

