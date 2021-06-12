Watch
Police: Suspect talked of death details cops never released

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:12:46-04

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Police in Louisiana say a man accused of killing a woman in 2004 and dumping her body in Texas told people details never made public.

The Town Talk reports that Alexandria Police Detective Tanner Dryden made the statement Monday, during a bond hearing for David Anthony Burns of Boyce.

Burns is accused of killing 19-year-old Courtney Coco during a robbery or attempted robbery on Oct. 3, 2004. Her body was found the next day in Winnie, Texas, about 150 miles southwest of Alexandria.

Judge Mary Lauve Doggett rejected a defense request to cut bond for Burns from $500,000 to $50,000.

