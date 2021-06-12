Police: Suspect talked of death details cops never released

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Police in Louisiana say a man accused of killing a woman in 2004 and dumping her body in Texas told people details never made public.

The Town Talk reports that Alexandria Police Detective Tanner Dryden made the statement Monday, during a bond hearing for David Anthony Burns of Boyce.

Burns is accused of killing 19-year-old Courtney Coco during a robbery or attempted robbery on Oct. 3, 2004. Her body was found the next day in Winnie, Texas, about 150 miles southwest of Alexandria.

Judge Mary Lauve Doggett rejected a defense request to cut bond for Burns from $500,000 to $50,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel