Police: Student arrested for attacking disabled teacher

An 18-year-old student was arrested following an attack on a disabled teacher, police say.

The Covington Police Department responded to Covington High School Wednesday afternoon in reference to a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang, according to the Department's Facebook page.

Upon the officer’s arrival, it was learned that a disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher, was attacked by Covington High School student, Larrianna Jackson.

Due to injuries sustained by the attack, the teacher had to seek medical attention at a local hospital.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested on a charge of battery of school teacher and transported to St Tammany Parish Jail.

Officers on the scene were also provided a video that captured the entire incident, according to police.

The video shows the schoolteacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. Police say the teacher fell to the ground and Jackson continued to punch the teacher. The video then turns off.

The attack by Jackson may have been prompted by a social media app that challenges users to damage school property and attack teachers, according to police.

The Covington Police Department reminds the public that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be arrested.

This matter is still under investigation and more arrests are forthcoming.

