Police searching for missing teen in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas. — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old johana Guardado, who was last seen being picked up in a vehicle at a gas station near Lufkin High School in Texas on Monday.

According to police, Guardado was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car, license plate NRX-5891, at a Chevron station near Lufkin High School Monday morning.

Guardado did not attend classes Monday after her mother dropped her at school around 8 a.m., police say.

Authorities say they have reason to believe that Guardado may be in Baton Rouge visiting a friend. They add that they do not believe she is in danger at this time.

Guardado is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’1, 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Honduras jacket, black T-shirt with a red logo, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.

Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

"And Johana, if you are reading this – your mother is worried sick about you and she loves you," LPD wrote in a social media post. "Please pick up the phone and let her know where you are and that you are OK."

