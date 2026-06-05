Police searching for missing child out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing four-year-old Charm Hunter.

Hunter was last seen entering a white SUV in the 2300 block of A P Tureaud Avenue in New Orleans around 12 p.m. on Thursday, June, 4.

Hunter is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4'0" tall and weighs around 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and purple pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charm Hunter should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or dial 911.