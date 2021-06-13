Police searching for missing Austin man

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Robert Lightfoot, age 81, of Austin, Texas.

Mr. Lightfoot travelled to Pitkin yesterday for a family reunion. He departed Horace Johnson Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday to return to Austin, Texas.

Mr. Lightfoot has failed to return home. Lightfoot is driving a 2009 Toyota Sienna SUV, white in color, bearing Texas license plate # BX7R44.

VPSO is attempting to verify his safety and well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

Here are some photos of Mr. Lightfoot and a vehicle which resembles the one he's driving: