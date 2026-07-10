Police searching for man last seen in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Police are searching for a man last seen in a Lake Charles hotel on Monday.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Lake Charles Police Department Patrol Division was contacted by a family member who reported Jermaric Andrus missing.

During their preliminary investigation, they got information that Andrus might have been in the Moss Bluff area, but a search on foot and with drones was done but Andrus wasn't found and there was no evidence located that he had been there.

At this time, the Lake Charles Police Department can confirm it is investigating the disappearance of Jermaric Terez Andrus, who was last seen at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Super 8 Motel, located at 1350 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

His information has been entered into the NCIC system, so if you see him or know where he is, call 911.

Here are some pictures: