Police identify remains found in Terrebonne Parish that belong to Lafayette man

GIBSON, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office have positively identified the remains found near Gibson in Feb. 24 as those belonging to a Lafayette man named Jake Menard.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, Menard, 36, was reported missing to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in November 2019.

A short time later, TPSO says that Morgan City Police Department Detectives began receiving information that Menard was murdered in the Gibson area.

Soignet states that, according to information they received, Menard was brought from Morgan City to Gibson to settle an unpaid drug debt where he was murdered and buried.

TPSO detectives began investigating with MCPD and LPSO detectives until Menard’s remains were located in February 2021.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

Soignet says that this was a lengthy investigation by all three agencies that ended with the apprehension of the following suspects:



Seth Lovett (33 years of age residing in Morgan City, LA) with one count of First-Degree Murder;

Alvin Fitch (34 years of age, residing in Morgan City, LA) one count of First degree murder;

Christopher Martin (34 years of age residing in Berwick, LA) one count of First Degree Murder;

Chance Boudreaux (26 years of age residing in Morgan City, LA) one count of Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder.

Soignet said he thanks the MCPD, LPSO and the LSU Faces Lab for their help in this investigation.

