Plaquemines Parish jury awards $745 million in Chevron suit

Our media partners at The Advocate are reporting that a Plaquemines Parish jury ordered Chevron to pay $745 million in damages on Friday to restore an area of Louisiana coastal wetlands, a landmark verdict likely to have wider implications on dozens of other similar lawsuits.

The case was the first to go to trial among 41 parish lawsuits against oil companies seeking to hold them accountable for coastal damage. The verdict may influence how other cases proceed, the newspaper reports.

It was the culmination of a month-long trial that played out at a courthouse in Pointe à la Hache, pitting the Plaquemines Parish government, represented by lead attorney John Carmouche of Baton Rouge–based law firm Talbot, Carmouche and Marcelo, against oil giant Chevron, which was represented by a team of lawyers led by Mike Phillips, the Advocate reports.

