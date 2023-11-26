Plaquemine mayor breaks ribs, collarbone in 4-wheeler crash

The mayor of a south Louisiana city underwent surgery Saturday for a broken collarbone, ribs and ankle after a hunting accident.

Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves was hunting Friday morning when his four-wheeler hit a large hole, flipped and landed on top of him, according to a post shared to the city's Facebook page.

The city noted that Reeves will be in the hospital for a few days.

“He is expected to make a full recovery,” the post reads. “We ask that you keep him in your prayers.”

Reeves has been the mayor of Plaquemine since January 2017. He previously served as a member of the Iberville Parish Council and on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.