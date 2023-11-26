Watch Now
Plaquemine mayor breaks ribs, collarbone in 4-wheeler crash

Posted at 7:47 AM, Nov 26, 2023
The mayor of a south Louisiana city underwent surgery Saturday for a broken collarbone, ribs and ankle after a hunting accident.

Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves was hunting Friday morning when his four-wheeler hit a large hole, flipped and landed on top of him, according to a post shared to the city's Facebook page.

The city noted that Reeves will be in the hospital for a few days.

“He is expected to make a full recovery,” the post reads. “We ask that you keep him in your prayers.”

Reeves has been the mayor of Plaquemine since January 2017. He previously served as a member of the Iberville Parish Council and on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.