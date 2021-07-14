Pitkin men sentenced for looting archeological site

Two Pitkin men have been sentenced to probation and fined after they admitted to looting a known archeological site in the Kisatchie National Forest.

Court records show that Tony Fee, 49, and James Carroll, 35, both of Pitkin, pleaded guilty in April.

They admitted to traveling to the site between October 2017 and June 2018 to conduct an unauthorized excavation on public lands. The men admitted to digging in an already-designated archeological site for Native American artifacts, like arrowheads.

The cost of restoration and repair to the site they looted totaled $5,676.56, and they've been ordered to pay for that. The men also were sentenced to three years of probation with various conditions, including a ban from the forest for every day of their probation.

The United States Forest Service conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorneys John W. Nickel and T. Forrest Phillips prosecuted the case.