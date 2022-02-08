Watch
Pipeline's safeguards not working in Louisiana diesel spill

AP
This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows cleanup work at the site where more than 300,000 gallons of diesel spilled on Dec. 27, 2021, just outside New Orleans. An October 2020 inspection revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But documents show repairs were delayed after a subsequent inspection indicated the corrosion was not bad enough to require work immediately under federal regulations. (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality via AP)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal records show a corroded pipeline that ruptured and spilled 350,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland did not have a fully functioning leak detection system at the time.

Collins Pipeline Company disclosed in an accident report submitted to federal regulators that two of three components of a leak detection system did not issue alarms as they were supposed to when the line broke on Dec. 27.

The report also revealed the spill was larger than originally reported.

The diesel flowed into two man-made ponds and killed thousands of fish and dozens of birds, turtles, alligators and other animals.
