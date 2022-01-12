Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans

items.[0].image.alt
KATC - MGN ONLINE
MGN Online
Louisiana-map.png
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 15:40:34-05

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans.

Documents show the spill from the 16-inch pipeline occurred Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a levee in St. Bernard Parish.

An October 2020 inspection of the 42-year-old line revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill.

But documents show the line kept operating and repairs were delayed after a subsequent inspection indicated the corrosion was not bad enough to require work immediately under federal regulations.

The pipeline is operated by a subsidiary of New Jersey-based PBF Energy, Inc.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.